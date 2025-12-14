Bhopal News: Trafficker Held With 10.28 Grams Of OG Cannabis |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch police on Saturday arrested a drug trafficker with 10.28 grams of high-grade OG (organic) cannabis. The accused Parwat Singh Parmar, a resident of Ratanpur, was waiting for a client at a deserted spot in the Katara Hills area to sell the contraband when the crime branch team arrested him following a tip off.

During the search, he was found in possession of the high quality OG cannabis along with a bike and a mobile phone. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth over Rs 2.15 lakh in international market.

Read Also MP News: Forest Department Barrier Turns Into Illegal Collection Point In Panna

According to additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan, a case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act, and further interrogation is underway. Police said efforts were on to trace another youth who was accompanying the accused and managed to escape. Separate teams have been formed to locate him.

OG cannabis

OG cannabis, also known as Original Grade or Organic cannabis is considered purer, more potent and more expensive than regular cannabis. Due to its high THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) content, its effects are stronger and last longer. It is reportedly cultivated using special methods including underwater farming. In the grey market, OG cannabis sells for Rs 8,000 and Rs 15,000 per gram depending on quality and supply.