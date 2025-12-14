MP News: Congress MLA, Leaders Bring 1,000 Cows To Sheopur Collectorate For Protest; Video Goes Viral |

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress protest over the long-standing issue of stray cattle took a dramatic turn in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur when MLA Babu Jandel and several other party leaders allegedly attempted to bring around 1,000 stray cattle into the Collectorate premises as part of the protest.

According to reports, an FIR has been registered against MLA Babu Jandel and several other leaders for allegedly disrupting security at the Collectorate premises.

According to the administration, during the protest, an attempt was made to forcibly bring over 1,000 stray cattle into the Collectorate premises, which threatened to disrupt law and order.

Check out the video:

#WATCH | Congress MLA, Leaders Bring 1,000 Cows To #Sheopur Collectorate In Protest Over Stray Cattle Problem; FIR Filed #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/uMKkzGyp4q — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 14, 2025

According to police information, the police control room received a report that Congress party officials and workers gheraoed the Collectorate's joint building and attempted to bring stray cattle inside the premises. Taking the information seriously, police personnel from Kotwali police station immediately reached the spot.

Congress MLA Babu Jandel, along with Congress District President Mangilal Jatav, Youth Congress President Rambharat Meena, former Municipal Council President Daulatram Gupta, Congress worker Jaswant Bacheri, and several other workers, were present at the scene. According to the police, the protesters tried to herd the stray cattle into the Collectorate premises.

Despite being warned, they did not relent and continued to protest while shouting slogans against the government. Considering the seriousness of the situation, the main entrance of the Collectorate was locked to ensure the security of the premises.

The protesters are also accused of obstructing traffic on the main road due to the gherao.

The police stated that according to the orders of the Sheopur Collectorate, a ban is in effect on processions, sit-ins, demonstrations, assemblies, sloganeering, and the use of loudspeakers within a 100-meter radius of the Collectorate premises under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (Indian Citizen Security Code 2023).

Upon finding a violation of this order during the preliminary investigation, a case has been registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Justice Code). The police are currently investigating the matter.