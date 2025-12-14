 MP News: 45-Year-Old Farmer Dies After Being Given Wrong Injection In Bhind; Police Launch Manhunt For Doctor
Arimitra Bose
MP News: 45-Year-Old Farmer Dies After Being Given Wrong Injection In Bhind; Police Launch Manhunt for Doctor

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old farmer died after allegedly being administered the wrong dose of medication in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Saturday.

According to reports, Akhilendra Pratap Singh Rajawat, alias Neeru, had gone to consult Dr Vijay Bengali for a cold and cough. His family alleged that the doctor administered an injection without conducting a proper examination.

Just after being given the injection, Akhilendra’s condition deteriorated. He developed itching, shortness of breath, and started foaming at the mouth. He was rushed to Lahar Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

After receiving information, Mihona police reached the spot, conducted a post-mortem examination, and handed the body over to the family. The doctor is currently absconding, and police have launched a manhunt to arrest him.

Daughter Engaged on December 3
Akhilendra is survived by two daughters and two sons. His eldest daughter was engaged on December 3, and wedding preparations were underway at the family home.

Family Alleges Medical Negligence
The family has alleged that Akhilendra died due to the doctor’s negligence and the administration of the wrong injection. Police said further action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received.

