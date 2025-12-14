Bhopal News: Bank Outsourced Staffer Uses Customer’s Credit Card For ₹1 Lakh Purchases; Booked | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An outsourced staffer of a bank allegedly cheated a customer by fraudulently obtaining a credit card in the customer’s name and using it for purchases and payments amounting to Rs 1 lakh. The accused mentioned his own mobile number in the application form and managed to get the card delivered to himself.

On the victim’s complaint, Piplani police on Sunday registered a case against the accused.

Triveni Prasad Lodhi, a truck driver and a resident of Ayodhya Nagar approached police with a complaint around six months ago when he had visited his bank branch for some work. There he was approached by an outsourced staff member identified as Abhay Trivedi who offered to issue him a credit card, claiming it would come with several attractive benefits.

Lodhi said after collecting his personal details the accused filled in his own mobile number in the application form. The credit card was issued and its delivery was also allegedly taken by Abhay himself. Lodhi, meanwhile, forgot about the credit card assuming the process had not been completed.

The fraud came to light when Lodhi recently visited the bank again to apply for a loan. Bank officials informed him that a credit card bill of Rs 1 lakh was pending in his name and that his CIBIL score had been adversely affected making him ineligible for a loan. Lodhi then clarified that he had never received or used any credit card.

Following a bank inquiry, the involvement of Abhay Trivedi came to the fore. Sub-Inspector Mitesh Mujalde of Piplani police station said that a case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.