Bhopal News: 15-Year-Old Raped By Instagram Friend | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly lured and raped by a youth whom she met through social media. Piplani police have registered a case and arrested the accused on complaint of victim’s family.

Pipliani police station incharge Chandrika Yadav said the victim was a student of a private school. She stated that a few months ago she became friends with Vicky Prasad through Instagram. Their interaction remained limited to social media chats but later they started talking over the phone as well.

On Saturday, the accused called the student to meet him on the pretext of an outing. He allegedly took her to his room, where he forcibly raped her and later fled from the spot.

After reaching home, the victim’s health deteriorated following which she informed her family members about the incident. The family immediately took her to the police station and lodged a complaint.

Minor raped by kin , accused on the run

A 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by his relative under Khajuri Sadak police station limits. Acting on the complaint of victim’s parents, police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused.

According to reports, the victim is a school student and the accused is a relative of girl’s elder aunt. Due to this family relationship, the accused frequently visited the victim’s house.

The victim alleged that for past six months, the accused had been misbehaving with her whenever he visited the house. A few days ago, the accused again came to the victim’s house when she was alone. Taking advantage of the situation he allegedly threatened her and raped her.

After the incident, the traumatised girl narrated the ordeal to her family members who immediately took her to the police station and lodged a complaint.