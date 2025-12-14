MP News: 'Minister’s Comment On Ladli Behna Insulting,' Says Congress State President Jitu Patwari |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ladli Behna beneficiaries, who should get respect from the BJP had been insulted by the party’s favourite minister, said Congress state president Jitu Patwari on Sunday.

Minister Vijay Shah allegedly told local public representatives and officials during a meeting in Ratlam on Saturday that if women beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme attended a proposed felicitation programme of chief minister Mohan Yadav, their monthly assistance amount would be increased by Rs 250, but if they did not, their verification would be kept ‘pending’.

The remark was allegedly made during discussions on a proposal mooted by Shah to organise a felicitation programme to be hosted by beneficiaries of the scheme for CM Yadav in Ratlam in the New Year.

A controversy erupted after this and the Congress attacked the minister and the state government.

Patwari said on his social media account, “First, the derogatory remarks against Colonel Sophia Qureshi, a source of pride for the nation, and now threats against the mothers and sisters of the state – this is clear proof of the BJP’s frustrated and anti-women mindset”.

He questioned the chief minister and prime minister’s silence on the minister’s statement. The BJP should demand his resignation immediately, he said.