 MP News: 'Minister’s Comment On Ladli Behna Insulting,' Says Congress State President Jitu Patwari
Minister Vijay Shah allegedly told local public representatives and officials during a meeting in Ratlam on Saturday that if women beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme attended a proposed felicitation programme of chief minister Mohan Yadav, their monthly assistance amount would be increased by Rs 250, but if they did not, their verification would be kept ‘pending’.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 08:53 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ladli Behna beneficiaries, who should get respect from the BJP had been insulted by the party’s favourite minister, said Congress state president Jitu Patwari on Sunday.

Patwari said on his social media account, “First, the derogatory remarks against Colonel Sophia Qureshi, a source of pride for the nation, and now threats against the mothers and sisters of the state – this is clear proof of the BJP’s frustrated and anti-women mindset”.

He questioned the chief minister and prime minister’s silence on the minister’s statement. The BJP should demand his resignation immediately, he said.

