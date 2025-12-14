Bhopal News: Man Suspects Brother-In-Law Of Inciting Wife, Stabs Him To Death |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man stabbed his 22-year-old brother to death after a dispute with his wife under Gunga police station limits late Saturday night.

The accused was suspicious that his brother-in-law used to incite his wife against him. A case has been registered and efforts were underway to trace and arrest the accused, police said.

According to reports the accused identified as Bhura Khan of Ratibadh area reached his in-laws house at Khadampur village to take his wife back home on Saturday afternoon.

The woman had been staying at her parental home for the past two months and refused to go with him. This led to a heated argument between the accused and his in-laws. The accused suspected that his wife’s brother Abdullah Khan was instigating her against him and was responsible for their marital discord.

Gunga police station in-charge Krishna Thakur said earlier in the night, there was a heated exchange between the two men brother-in-law and the accused over the phone as well.

Enraged by the dispute Bhura Khan allegedly returned to his village, procured a knife and travelled nearly 40 kilometres and assaulted Abdullah, who was working on a 407 vehicle near his house, inflicting four stab wounds on his neck, abdomen, thigh and leg.

Although several people were present at the spot at the time of the attack no one could save the victim. Abdullah was later admitted to Hamidia Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries early on Saturday morning. After the postmortem on Sunday afternoon the body was handed over to the family.