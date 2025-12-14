 Bhopal News: DGP Kailash Makwana Warns Officers, Says Field Duty Comes Before Hobbies
Police officers posted in the field who leave for cricket, tennis, or swimming as soon as evening falls have been identified. DGP Kailash Makwana has advised them to be in the field in the evening and at night, and change their schedule for hobbies. DGP Makwana identified police superintendents in districts who leave to play their favourite sports as evening falls

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Boost Policing, Ensure Visible Presence On Roads, Markets, Says DGP Kailash Makwana | FP Photo

DGP Makwana identified police superintendents in districts who leave to play their favourite sports as evening falls. He strictly warned them to put aside playing habits and hobbies during evening and night hours. This time is only for working in the field. He conveyed his message to all range IGs, DIGs, and police superintendents via video conferencing from police headquarters.

All officers must be on alert mode in evening and night. SPs, Additional SPs, CSPs, and TIs should all be present in the field.

