Bhopal News: DGP Kailash Makwana Warns Officers, Says Field Duty Comes Before Hobbies

MP News: Boost Policing, Ensure Visible Presence On Roads, Markets, Says DGP Kailash Makwana | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police officers posted in the field who leave for cricket, tennis, or swimming as soon as evening falls have been identified. DGP Kailash Makwana has advised them to be in the field in the evening and at night, and change their schedule for hobbies.

DGP Makwana identified police superintendents in districts who leave to play their favourite sports as evening falls. He strictly warned them to put aside playing habits and hobbies during evening and night hours. This time is only for working in the field. He conveyed his message to all range IGs, DIGs, and police superintendents via video conferencing from police headquarters.

Police headquarters has repeatedly received complaints that some officers give so much importance to hobbies and sports that they often don’t even sit in office. As evening falls, they leave work and go out to play, swim, or visit the gym. After these complaints, DGP investigated at his level to identify which officers in the state were doing this.

DGP wants officers to be in the field from evening till late night to maintain law and order and ensure police presence in respective areas. According to sources, during the video conference, he said some officers go to play cricket, swimming, and tennis during working hours. They should understand this is not time for play. Officers should pursue hobbies later or fix a time during day when there is less work, but this will not work in the evening.

All officers must be on alert mode in evening and night. SPs, Additional SPs, CSPs, and TIs should all be present in the field.