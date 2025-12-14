 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav’s Subsidy Surprise For Big-Ticket Investments In Hotel, Hospitals In Indore
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced major incentives to promote investment in Madhya Pradesh’s healthcare and hospitality industry. Addressing an award function in the city, the chief minister announced a Rs 30-crore subsidy for hotels built in Indore with an investment of Rs 100 crore. Hospitals built with the same budget outlay would draw a Rs 20-crore subsidy, CM said.

Yadav said Indore has a crucial role to play in the state’s future growth. “A comprehensive metropolitan development plan has been prepared, covering nearly 14,000 square kilometres, to connect Indore with Bhopal, Ratlam, Shajapur, Sehore and Rajgarh districts. The plan will shape the future construction, infrastructure and urban expansion of the city, positioning Indore as a major metropolitan and clean city hub,” the CM added.

Yadav said that several development projects are underway in Indore, including the Metro rail.  Elevated roads will also be constructed where required to improve public convenience. He

announced that within the next five years, the development-oriented budget of the state

will be doubled.

Yadav said the government is working on policies covering 18 different trade and business

sectors, focusing on innovation and new opportunities. He highlighted growth plans across

sectors such as drone technology, semiconductors, IT, healthcare, infrastructure, wellness

and tourism. Emphasising innovation in every sector, he said the state government is fully

committed to encouraging investment in Madhya Pradesh.

