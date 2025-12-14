MP News: High Court Reduces Life Term To 10 Years For Murder Accused |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, has altered the conviction of a murder accused from life imprisonment to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI). The trial court of Khandwa had originally sentenced Nannu, son of Fattu, under Section 302 of IPC. The High Court modified it to Section 304 Part-I of IPC, sentencing him to 10 years RI and a fine of Rs.1,000, with default stipulation of additional RI for 20 days.

Nannu was accused in the murder of Vishal, son of Kotwar, in November 2021 in Khandwa. The incident followed a dispute after alcohol consumption. Nannu, who has a criminal record in Bhopal and is on the list of known criminals, had also threatened the deceased’s family to withdraw the case.

The incident took place in Bilankheda village under Chhaigaonmakhan police station. Nannu, a resident of Bilankheda village who had been living in Bhopal, returned home on November 4, 2021, for Diwali celebrations.

According to Chhaigaonmakhan police in-charge Antim Panwar, Nannu had a dispute with Kotwar Naresh. During the altercation, Nannu assaulted Naresh, and Vishal, along with two friends Vijay and Anuj, intervened to stop the fight.

Nannu stabbed Vishal in the chest and also stabbed Vijay and Anuj. All three were taken to the district hospital, where Vishal was declared dead.

Defense counsel cited the Supreme Court case of Suresh Singh and others vs. State of Haryana, AIR 1999 SC 1773, arguing that the accused had exceeded his right of private defense. Taking this into account, the High Court reduced Nannu’s conviction from Section 302 to Section 304 Part-I of IPC.