MP News: Department Of Higher Education mulls Umbrella Act For Govt Varsities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Department of Higher Education (DHE) is working to introduce an umbrella act for all government universities, which currently operate under different, outdated acts. A bill in this regard is likely to be tabled in the upcoming budget session of the state assembly.

Sources in the department said there are 19 government universities in Madhya Pradesh. They function under 5–6 different acts, some dating back to 1976, leading to multiple administrative challenges.

Twelve government universities are managed under MP Universities Act, 1973, while the remaining seven follow separate laws. Differences in these acts, combined with their age, have caused issues in governance and control.

The proposed umbrella act aims to simplify administration, introduce new practices and align university functioning with the New Education Policy (NEP).

Under old acts, universities require government permission for self-financing courses and starting new courses often faces hurdles. The new act seeks to grant greater autonomy in such matters.

Sources said that Maharashtra and Gujarat already have umbrella acts for government universities, and Madhya Pradesh is now following suit. Old acts have also delayed appointments of professors and teaching staff.

A senior officer of the Higher Education Department said, “We have made several amendments in old acts, but challenges remain. Hence, the need for an umbrella act.” Officials are making efforts to ensure the bill is tabled in the upcoming budget session.