 MP News: CBSE Warns Schools, Parents Against Fake NCERT Books In Market
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 08:27 PM IST
MP News: CBSE Warns Schools, Parents Against Fake NCERT Books In Market | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned parents against buying counterfeit and fake NCERT books. The CBSE, in a circular to the heads of all schools affiliated to it, has asked them to purchase authorised NCERT books.

“It has come to notice of Board that unauthorised book sellers are supplying fake versions of NCERT textbooks at discounted prices. These fake textbooks are of inferior quality and often contain printing and content errors, which may adversely affect the learning experience of students,” the CBSE said.

Madhya Pradesh Paalak Mahasangh general secretary Prabodh Pandya said that a large number of fake NCERT books were in circulation. “Huge stocks of such books were confiscated in raids in Bhopal and Jabalpur,” he said and added, “schools are not counselling parents in this matter. It is very simple to identify a genuine book. If it has a NCERT hologram, it is genuine, if not it is fake,” he added.

