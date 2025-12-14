MP News: CBSE Warns Schools, Parents Against Fake NCERT Books In Market | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned parents against buying counterfeit and fake NCERT books. The CBSE, in a circular to the heads of all schools affiliated to it, has asked them to purchase authorised NCERT books.

“It has come to notice of Board that unauthorised book sellers are supplying fake versions of NCERT textbooks at discounted prices. These fake textbooks are of inferior quality and often contain printing and content errors, which may adversely affect the learning experience of students,” the CBSE said.

The CBSE has requested the schools to share its advisory with teachers, parents, and students and ensure compliance to safeguard academic integrity and uphold the quality of learning resources.

Anand Vihar School principal Shailesh Zope said that they had been urging parents to buy genuine books. “The absence of NCERT’s watermark on the books and poor printing quality are clear signs that the book is a counterfeit,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh Paalak Mahasangh general secretary Prabodh Pandya said that a large number of fake NCERT books were in circulation. “Huge stocks of such books were confiscated in raids in Bhopal and Jabalpur,” he said and added, “schools are not counselling parents in this matter. It is very simple to identify a genuine book. If it has a NCERT hologram, it is genuine, if not it is fake,” he added.