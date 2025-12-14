MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Approves Underground Metro, 25-Year Traffic Plan In Indore -- VIDEO | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday held an important meeting to accelerate the city’s development.

A key decision was taken to make the 3.5 km stretch of metro from Bengali Chauraha to Khajrana underground, with the state government allocating ₹800 crore for the project.

The Chief Minister said the Indore Metropolitan Region will cover an area of 14,000 sq km, including parts of Ratlam, Nagda, Shajapur and Ashta.

After the removal of the BRTS corridor in Indore, an elevated metro corridor will also be constructed. A comprehensive 25-year traffic plan for the city will be prepared.

नागरिकों की सुगमता को ध्यान में रखते हुए इंदौर-उज्जैन सहित पूरे क्षेत्र के लिए आगामी 25 वर्षों का ट्रैफिक प्‍लान बना रहे हैं।



भविष्य में 30-40 करोड़ से अधिक लोग उज्जैन आने वाले हैं। उन्हें बेहतर आवागमन की सुविधा प्रदान करने के लिए हम तेज गति से कार्य कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/nGMqsSE11a — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) December 14, 2025

Key Decisions Taken:

Metro and Transportation: Review of Indore metro progress, final approval for underground metro from Khajrana; elevated corridor approved on AB Road from LIG to Naulakha; survey of flyovers and elevated roads completed.

Metropolitan Region: Presentation and approval of Indore-Ujjain Metropolitan Region plan, including Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar and Shajapur districts, covering 9,989 sq km. Workplans for future development were discussed.

Traffic Management: Solutions proposed for traffic congestion; 25-year traffic plan approved. Review of master plan roads, ring roads, and bypass projects.

Housing, IT & Investment: Development of Indore as an IT hub, housing projects on Hukumchand Mill land and Plasiya PWD land, startup park and convention center updates, strategies to increase investment and employment.

हमने इंदौर मेट्रो को भूमिगत करने और एलिवेटेड कॉरिडोर के निर्माण का निर्णय लिया है।



शहर के विकास और जनता की सुविधाओं को ध्यान में रखकर इन विकास कार्यों को समय-सीमा में पूर्ण कराने हेतु राज्य सरकार प्रतिबद्ध है। pic.twitter.com/JojtMShb5O — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) December 14, 2025

Urban Life, Safety & Environment: Nightlife and night markets discussed under labor law, measures for women’s safety, CCTV project implementation, riverfront development plan, and three-year tree plantation and environmental improvement plan.

Public Transport and Law & Order: Launch of new civil bus service between Indore and Ujjain, expansion of public transport facilities, review of law and order, and actions against drugs.

During the meeting at Brilliant Convention Centre, senior officials, elected representatives, and district officers participated. Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya noted that earlier officials had restricted meetings, but now full discussions for Indore’s development could take place.

The meeting is seen as a major step toward long-term urban planning and holistic development for Indore and its surrounding areas.