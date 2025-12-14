 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Approves Underground Metro, 25-Year Traffic Plan In Indore -- VIDEO
Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday held an important meeting to accelerate the city’s development. 

A key decision was taken to make the 3.5 km stretch of metro from Bengali Chauraha to Khajrana underground, with the state government allocating ₹800 crore for the project.

Key Decisions Taken:

Metro and Transportation: Review of Indore metro progress, final approval for underground metro from Khajrana; elevated corridor approved on AB Road from LIG to Naulakha; survey of flyovers and elevated roads completed.

Metropolitan Region: Presentation and approval of Indore-Ujjain Metropolitan Region plan, including Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar and Shajapur districts, covering 9,989 sq km. Workplans for future development were discussed.

Traffic Management: Solutions proposed for traffic congestion; 25-year traffic plan approved. Review of master plan roads, ring roads, and bypass projects.

Housing, IT & Investment: Development of Indore as an IT hub, housing projects on Hukumchand Mill land and Plasiya PWD land, startup park and convention center updates, strategies to increase investment and employment.

Urban Life, Safety & Environment: Nightlife and night markets discussed under labor law, measures for women’s safety, CCTV project implementation, riverfront development plan, and three-year tree plantation and environmental improvement plan.

Public Transport and Law & Order: Launch of new civil bus service between Indore and Ujjain, expansion of public transport facilities, review of law and order, and actions against drugs.

During the meeting at Brilliant Convention Centre, senior officials, elected representatives, and district officers participated. Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya noted that earlier officials had restricted meetings, but now full discussions for Indore’s development could take place.

The meeting is seen as a major step toward long-term urban planning and holistic development for Indore and its surrounding areas.

