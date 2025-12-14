Madhya Pradesh December 14, 2025, Weather Updates: Active Western Disturbance Intensifies Winter Chills Across State; Mercury Drops Below 10°C In 25 Cities |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to an active western disturbance in the northern region, snowfall continues in the hilly areas. This is directly impacting Madhya Pradesh, bringing in chilly wind across the state.

Although no cold wave alert has been issued in the state for the next three days, the respite from cold is only limited to the absence of an alert, as the temperature is continuously dropping and the nights are becoming colder.

Shahdol's Kalyanpur remained the coldest, with the minimum temperature dropping below 5°C.

Two new systems will intensify the cold

According to the Meteorological Department, two more Western Disturbances are moving towards North India. Due to their influence, snowfall and rain will continue in the mountains.

When these systems move further, the accumulated snow will melt, and cold winds from the north will move towards the central part of India. As a result, Madhya Pradesh is expected to experience severe cold in the coming days.

Mercury below 10°C in 25 cities

The minimum temperature dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in 25 cities of the state.

In major urban hubs, the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.9°C in Indore, 6.4°C in Bhopal, 9.8°C in Gwalior, 9.2°C in Ujjain, and 8.5°C in Jabalpur.

Besides this, night remained cold in Rajgarh-Pachmarhi at 5.4°C, Mandsaur at 6°C, Shajapur at 6.4°C, Rewa at 7°C, and several other districts recorded temperatures below 10°C.

Cold spell in December-January

According to the Meteorological Department, December-January are considered the most effective months in terms of cold weather. It is during these months that the cold winds coming from North India have the greatest impact. The active Western Disturbances also increase the possibility of winter rains, which will further intensify the cold during the day.

Weather experts predict that the effects of cold waves will be seen several times in December, while in January this period could extend for 20 to 22 days.