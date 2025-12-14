 Madhya Pradesh December 14, 2025, Weather Updates: Active Western Disturbance Intensifies Winter Chills Across State; Mercury Drops Below 10°C In 25 Cities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh December 14, 2025, Weather Updates: Active Western Disturbance Intensifies Winter Chills Across State; Mercury Drops Below 10°C In 25 Cities

Madhya Pradesh December 14, 2025, Weather Updates: Active Western Disturbance Intensifies Winter Chills Across State; Mercury Drops Below 10°C In 25 Cities

According to the Meteorological Department, December-January are considered the most effective months in terms of cold weather. It is during these months that the cold winds coming from North India have the greatest impact. The active Western Disturbances also increase the possibility of winter rains, which will further intensify the cold during the day.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh December 14, 2025, Weather Updates: Active Western Disturbance Intensifies Winter Chills Across State; Mercury Drops Below 10°C In 25 Cities |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Due to an active western disturbance in the northern region, snowfall continues in the hilly areas. This is directly impacting Madhya Pradesh, bringing in chilly wind across the state.

Although no cold wave alert has been issued in the state for the next three days, the respite from cold is only limited to the absence of an alert, as the temperature is continuously dropping and the nights are becoming colder.

Shahdol's Kalyanpur remained the coldest, with the minimum temperature dropping below 5°C.

Read Also
Tome & Plume: Tansel Town Bids Adieu To Many Of Its Icons In 2025
article-image

Two new systems will intensify the cold

FPJ Shorts
'GOAT India Tour 2025': Why Lionel Messi's Mumbai Visit Means More Than Just Football For Indian Fans
'GOAT India Tour 2025': Why Lionel Messi's Mumbai Visit Means More Than Just Football For Indian Fans
Vasai Crime News: Fugitive Arrested After 18 Years For Abduction, Sexual Assault, & Murder Of 5-Year-Old Girl In 2007
Vasai Crime News: Fugitive Arrested After 18 Years For Abduction, Sexual Assault, & Murder Of 5-Year-Old Girl In 2007
National Energy Conservation Day 2025: Date, History, Significance & All You Should Know
National Energy Conservation Day 2025: Date, History, Significance & All You Should Know
Biggest Layoffs 2025 Shake Global Tech Industry, Over 1.20 Lakh Jobs Lost Worldwide
Biggest Layoffs 2025 Shake Global Tech Industry, Over 1.20 Lakh Jobs Lost Worldwide

According to the Meteorological Department, two more Western Disturbances are moving towards North India. Due to their influence, snowfall and rain will continue in the mountains.

When these systems move further, the accumulated snow will melt, and cold winds from the north will move towards the central part of India. As a result, Madhya Pradesh is expected to experience severe cold in the coming days.

Mercury below 10°C in 25 cities

The minimum temperature dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in 25 cities of the state.

In major urban hubs, the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.9°C in Indore, 6.4°C in Bhopal, 9.8°C in Gwalior, 9.2°C in Ujjain, and 8.5°C in Jabalpur.

Besides this, night remained cold in Rajgarh-Pachmarhi at 5.4°C, Mandsaur at 6°C, Shajapur at 6.4°C, Rewa at 7°C, and several other districts recorded temperatures below 10°C.

Read Also
Indore News: Man Cheated Of ₹9 Lakh In Car Deal
article-image

Cold spell in December-January

According to the Meteorological Department, December-January are considered the most effective months in terms of cold weather. It is during these months that the cold winds coming from North India have the greatest impact. The active Western Disturbances also increase the possibility of winter rains, which will further intensify the cold during the day.

Weather experts predict that the effects of cold waves will be seen several times in December, while in January this period could extend for 20 to 22 days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh December 14, 2025, Weather Updates: Active Western Disturbance Intensifies Winter...

Madhya Pradesh December 14, 2025, Weather Updates: Active Western Disturbance Intensifies Winter...

Bhopal News: Man Held For Killing Friend After Drunken Brawl

Bhopal News: Man Held For Killing Friend After Drunken Brawl

Bhopal News: Gang Busted For Sandalwood Theft Attempt Likely Behind DFO, Gufa Mandir Incidents

Bhopal News: Gang Busted For Sandalwood Theft Attempt Likely Behind DFO, Gufa Mandir Incidents

Bhopal News: Crackdown On Drug Traffickers; Seizure Of MD Drug Increased This Year

Bhopal News: Crackdown On Drug Traffickers; Seizure Of MD Drug Increased This Year

Bhopal Metro News: Only 23% Done, Race Begins For Remaining Work

Bhopal Metro News: Only 23% Done, Race Begins For Remaining Work