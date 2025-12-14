MP News: ₹70 Lakh Fireworks Steal Spotlight At MLA Golu Shukla’s Son’s Wedding In Indore; VIDEO Viral |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video from MLA Golu Shukla’s son’s wedding went viral on social media on Sunday.

The video features a spectacular firework display which is said to cost around ₹70 lakh. Many guests at the venue watched the display, which became one of the main highlights of the event.

Anjanesh Shukla got married in a grand ceremony. The wedding celebrations were marked by a lavish varmala event, during which a spectacular fireworks display lit up the sky.

According to information, the fireworks show cost around ₹70 lakh.

Videos and photos from the ceremony quickly went viral on social media which showcased the scale and grandeur of the event.

Several dignitaries, including political leaders, attended the wedding and blessed the newly married couple.

Wedding sparks discussion

The lavish wedding sparked discussions online. Many people commented on the expensive fireworks and the grandeur of the event.

Netizens flooded the comment section with varying opinions on the expenditure.

After storyteller Indresh Upadhyay, the grand wedding of MLA Golu Shukla’s son has now become the talk of the town. It is being described as one of the biggest weddings in Indore this year.

Instead of a modern-themed setup, the entire venue was beautifully decorated with idols of Hindu deities.

Lord Shiva was placed on the main stage, in front of whom a dream-like varmala ceremony was held. The bride looked beautiful and all eyes remained fixed on her during the ceremony.