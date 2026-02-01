Union Budget 2026 Youths Speak: Young Power Cheers It As 'Viksit Bharat Budget', Expresses Confidence It Will Boost Skills, Safety & Startup Dreams

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Young brigade was not behind in expressing their opinions with regards to Union Budget 2026. They said that the new announcements focus on safety, skills, jobs and opportunities for the next generation.

Several youth voices said the budget supports women, students and entrepreneurs and helps build a stronger and self-reliant India.

Read different reactions below :

'Feels Closer To Our Dreams'

Bhopal's Yashaswi Agarwal, President of Sanskar Sudha Youth Foundation, said the budget feels closer to the dreams of India’s youth. He appreciated the focus on AVGC and XR Labs, which will help young people build skills in gaming, animation and new technology sectors.

Yashaswi Agarwal President of Sanskar sudha youth foundation |

He said these areas can create global job opportunities. He also welcomed the AI-enabled Bharat Vistaar Portal, which aims to bring digital services and jobs to remote areas. According to him, support for Self-Help Entrepreneurs will give women more confidence, credit and platforms to grow.

Test lies in delivery

Policy Researcher from Bhopal, Yashasvi Kumud says, "I appreciate the Budget for placing youth-led development at the heart of its growth vision. It speaks of aspirations, skills, and future readiness, but the real test lies in delivery. The focus on skilling, creative economy, AI preparedness, and education–employment linkages aligns with the evolving economic needs.

However, young Indians also seek job security, quality higher education, and safe and affordable living conditions; areas that still need sharper fiscal attention. For India’s demographic dividend to truly pay off, policy intent must translate into accessible and equitable opportunities, not just promises for tomorrow."



Physical/Mental Stress Reduced

Indore's Era Porwal welcomed the government’s plan to set up girls’ hostels in every district. She called it a major step for the safety and mobility of women. As a working woman living away from home, she said finding safe and affordable accommodation is often the biggest challenge.

Era Porwal |

According to her, these hostels will reduce both physical and mental stress and allow women to focus on their careers without fear. She also praised the idea of SHE-Marts, saying they will help rural women start small businesses and live with dignity.

Growth-driven budget

Doctor Shailendra Dubey from Bhopal says, "this budget is clearly growth-driven. The government has prioritized infrastructure, healthcare, and job creation while maintaining fiscal control. If execution matches intent, it can strengthen investor confidence and support sustainable economic momentum.

A growth-focused budget that supports infrastructure, healthcare, and jobs while maintaining fiscal discipline. Effective execution could strengthen investor confidence and sustain economic momentum."

'Youth Oriented Schemes'

Anushka Jain from Devas, a vigilant student feels Union Budget 2026 should have aimed for real impact on everyday lives, especially the youth who represent India’s future. Skill-based learning, paid internships, and industry-linked courses should be prioritised to make graduates job-ready.

'Viksit Bharat Budget'

Bhopal's Research Scholar Ashutosh Malviya said India’s economy is growing fast and could soon become the world’s third-largest economy. He described this year’s budget as a “Viksit Bharat Budget.”

Ashutosh Malviya |

He highlighted plans like university townships, Khelo India Mission, girls’ hostels in every district, a national large telescope mission and new opportunities for startups and agricultural exports. He said these steps will help youth explore new fields and innovation.

'A Push To Modernise The Economy'

The Union Budget 2026–27 focuses strongly on infrastructure, manufacturing, and MSME support, with a record capital expenditure of ₹12.2 lakh crore aimed at boosting growth and creating jobs. Initiatives like high-speed rail corridors, Biopharma Shakti, and semiconductor expansion reflect a push to modernise the economy and generate opportunities for youth.

Madhavi Moyde |

However, the budget offers limited immediate relief to citizens facing inflation and rising living costs, making it growth-oriented but somewhat distant from everyday concerns.

Takes care of elderly

President, Knowval Social Foundation from Bhopal, Sanjeev Dubey says, "at present, India has over 150 million senior citizens, and this number is expected to reach nearly 350 million by 2050, forming almost 20% of India’s population. This shift will create a massive demand for healthcare, assisted living, mental well-being, and community-based support services.

In my view, the latest budget is a positive and practical step — while it brings no major changes, its continued focus on healthcare and social support reflects a growing acknowledgment of the critical role elderly care will play in India’s future."

Why need to migrate?

Bhopal's ANSH Happiness Society Co-founder, Mohsin Khan says, "From a youth perspective, today’s budget feels mixed. While India moving towards becoming the 3rd largest economy is significant, it doesn’t fully reflect the realities young people face. Job creation, affordable education, and stable incomes remain major concerns.

Co-founder, ANSH Happiness Society, Mohsin Khan |

Many youths are still migrating, some abroad, others to metros simply to find better opportunities. This migration highlights gaps in regional growth and local employment. Economic growth is meaningful only when it improves everyday life."

Overall, many young citizens believe the budget offers hope, growth and better opportunities for India’s future.