Union Budget 2026 Bhopal Speaks: Women Hail 'Growth-Oriented' Budget, But Call Implementation Crucial For Desired Results

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women from different sectors in the city have welcomed the Union Budget 2026, especially its provisions for boosting employment and helping SMEs. They say that the focus on sunrise sectors like biopharma and semiconductors is also a good step.

They, however, also say that the real impact of the budgetary announcements would depend on how they are implemented on the ground. Many of them also say that allocations for women should have focused on their long-term empowerment rather than on short-term goodies.

Excerpts:

'Steps In Right Direction'-- Anshu Gupta, President, Madhya Pradesh Women Entrepreneurs Association

The 2026 budget is being described as mixed, with benefits for various sections of society. A budget of Rs 3 lakh crore has been allocated for women. Several announcements have also been made for farmers, such as promoting crops like coconut, cashew, cocoa, and sandalwood. Gas prices have been reduced.

Tax exemptions have been provided on the purchase of kitchen appliances. Cancer medicines have been made cheaper. Hostels for girls in STEM institutions, three new Ayurvedic institutions, and the establishment of NIMHANS-2 have been announced. These are all welcome steps in the right direction.

'Strong Emphasis On Economic Growth'-- Poonam Shroti, motivational speaker

I acknowledge and appreciate the government’s strong emphasis on economic growth in the budget, as reflected in the enhanced capital expenditure of Rs 12.2 lakh crore, the Rs 10,000 crore Biopharma Shakti initiative, and the launch of India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 with an outlay of Rs 40,000 crore aimed at strengthening manufacturing capacity and employment generation.

At the same time, there remains scope to further reinforce inclusivity through more visible and focused allocations for accessible education, assistive technologies, and disability-inclusive skilling initiatives.

'Need To Wait To See Its Actual Impact'-- Soumya Saxena, Programme Officer, ActionAid

From a women’s perspective, the Union Budget 2026 shows positive intent, but we need to wait to see its actual impact. While allocations for women have increased, most continue to focus on welfare instead of long-term empowerment.

Livelihood and entrepreneurship schemes are important, but without strong support for childcare, safety, and social protection, they often add to women’s burden instead of reducing it. Women’s unpaid care work and lack of safe, affordable services remain largely unaddressed. Support systems for survivors of gender-based violence also need sustained and better funding.

'Improve Everyday Life'-- Founder, The Museum School, Bhopal

The budget proposals will affect the common man both directly as well as indirectly.

'Many Surprises'-- Babita Niranjan, Doctor

The budget has many surprises, but it fulfils many expectations as well. The Finance Minister has referred to three kartavyas of Budget 2026.

Hopefully, these will help industries, especially MSMEs, and will generate employment for the youth.