Union Budget 2026: Investments In Digital Infrastructure & AI To Enhance Indian Institutes' Global Competitiveness, Says Ex-UGC Chairman DP Singh

Union Budget 2026: Measured Push For Education And Skills As Engines Of Growth Says Former UGC Chairman DP Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former UGC Chairman and Chancellor of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences Professor Dhirendra Pal (D.P.) Singh lauded the Union Budget, shortly after it was presented in the parliament on Sunday. He said that the budget places strong emphasis on education and skill development as key drivers of India’s long-term growth.

Singh noted that the focus on structural reforms, industry–academia collaboration, and future-ready skills reflects the government's forward-looking approach aimed at enhancing employability, innovation, and global competitiveness of Indian.

While speaking to Free Press, Singh highlighted that higher education receives targeted attention through initiatives such as integrated university townships, which combine academic learning, research and skill centres to strengthen industry–academia linkages and improve graduate employability.

The former UGC chairman also welcomed the government’s emphasis on investments in digital infrastructure, research ecosystems, and centres of excellence, particularly in artificial intelligence, signal an effort to enhance the global competitiveness of Indian institutions.

He noted that such initiatives would enhance the global competitiveness of Indian higher education institutions and promote innovation and research-driven growth.

On skill development, Singh pointed to the proposed establishment of digital and creative skills. He said, the establishment of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) labs in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges, along with technology-enabled training, internships, and industry-oriented programmes, reflects recognition of India’s youth employment challenge. Measures such as girls’ hostels in every district aim to improve access and participation, particularly for women.

Overall, he described the Union Budget 2026 as a step toward future productivity with education and skills as key drivers. It's success will depend on effective implementation and the ability to translate skills into sustainable employment opportunities.