Union Budget 2026 Sportspersons' Speak: Push To 'Khelo India Mission' Will Open New Avenues For Employment & Skill Development

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major boost to grassroots sports on Sunday.

While presenting the Union Budget 2026 - 27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the new 'Khelo India Mission' will be launched to strengthen India’s sports system over the next 10 years.

The mission will go beyond just finding talent and will focus on improving coaching, training facilities, infrastructure and sports science to fix long-standing gaps.

Dr. Pankaj Shukla, Vice President, Karate Association of India; Chairman & CMD

The announcement to expand and strengthen the Khelo India mission demonstrates government's commitment to nurturing talent from grassroots to elite levels.

By focusing on improved training infrastructure, systematic talent identification, quality coaching, and sports science support, the Budget lays a strong foundation for a competitive sporting culture.

The Budget’s push towards sports infrastructure and sports-related manufacturing opens new avenues for employment, skill development, and entrepreneurship, particularly for youth in rural and semi-urban India. This integrated approach links sports with economic opportunity and youth empowerment.

“A strong sports culture builds a strong nation. This Budget has taken an important step toward that vision,” he concluded.

Asad Baig, Cricket Coach, Bhopal

The Union Budget 2026 - 27 has delivered a major boost to Indian sports with the announcement of the Khelo India Mission. By focusing on talent nurturing, modern training centres, sports science, and robust infrastructure, the government has shown a clear commitment to sporting excellence.

This visionary step will inspire young sportspersons, create new opportunities, and help India emerge as a global sporting powerhouse. I truly appreciate the Union Government for this thoughtful initiative.

Yashaswi Agarwal, President, Sanskar Sudha Youth Foundation

As a youth of India, Budget 2026 feels like a step closer to our dreams. The focus on AVGC & XR Labs empowers creative minds with future-ready skills, opening global opportunities in gaming, animation, and immersive technologies.

The push for the AI-enabled Bharat Vistaar Portal bridges the digital divide by bringing knowledge, jobs and services to the last mile.

Most inspiring is the support for Self-Help Entrepreneurs (SHE), which gives women confidence, credit, and platforms to lead their own journeys. Together, these initiatives promise not just growth, but dignity, inclusion, and hope - turning aspiration into action for a truly Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Arpitt Gupta, Sports Analyst, ICC Certified, Indore

Budget 2026 presents a defining opportunity for India to move from merely celebrating sporting success to systematically building a sustainable sports ecosystem.

While continued investment in elite athlete performance remains essential, the true return on public spending lies deeper - in grassroots development, infrastructure, and long-term capacity building.

A stronger focus on community-level sports facilities, school and university leagues, and structured coach education can widen the talent pipeline and ensure that sporting opportunities are not limited to a few urban centres.

Sports, after all, should not be viewed solely through the lens of medals and podium finishes. When supported holistically, they become a powerful economic and social engine - creating employment, improving public health outcomes, and engaging youth in meaningful, aspirational pathways.

