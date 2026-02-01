Union Budget 2026 Academicians Speak: Professors Give A Thumbs-Up To Budget; Laud Rise In Capex, Focus On Green Logistics & Pharma

Budget 2026 Reactions: Focus On Agriculture, Youth,' ' No Provision For Retail Traders,' Mixed Reactions From Traders, Experts |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Just like investors and traders, our academicians too are closely studying the Union Budget 2026-27.

Most of them gave a thumbs-up to the India's budget, praising centre's focus on growth, education, infrastructure, skills, startups, MSMEs, healthcare, green logistics, and women empowerment.

Read their opinions below:

Dr Manju Mehta

The Union Budget reflects a cautious yet forward-looking approach in a challenging global environment. Its emphasis on fiscal discipline, infrastructure development, and support for manufacturing underlines the government’s commitment to long-term growth.

-Dr Manju Mehta, Professor, BSSS College |

Increased allocation for capital expenditure is welcome, as it can generate employment and strengthen economic momentum. However, greater attention to education quality, research, and skill development would have made the budget more inclusive.

While the middle class and MSMEs receive some relief, rising prices remain a concern. Overall, the budget prioritizes stability over populism, aiming to balance growth with responsibility.

-Dr Manju Mehta, Professor, BSSS College

Dr. Roshni Kumari, Assistant Professor

Dr. Roshni Kumari, Assistant Professor, IPS Academy |

The Union Budget 2026 shows a balanced and growth-driven approach with strong emphasis on human capital. The allocation for capital expenditure rose to ₹12.2 lakh crore, which brings infrastructure-led growth and job creation.

The education sector has received a lot of support. The proposal to establish Content Creation Labs in 15k schools and 500 colleges aims to grow digital, media and creative skills among youth.

The plan to build a girls’ hostel in every district promotes education for all.

-Dr. Roshni Kumari, Assistant Professor, IPS Academy, Indore

Dr. Reenu Yadav, Principal Prestige Institute of Management and Research, Bhopal

The government has proposed ₹10,000 crore allocation for Biopharma Shakti programme over the next five years to strengthen domestic biologics and biosimilars manufacturing.

The key initiatives include:

- Setting up 3 new National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs)

- Upgrading 7 existing NIPERs for advanced research and innovation

- Creating a dedicated biopharma institutional ecosystem

This will definitely give a big boost to India's biopharmaceutical sector and skill development, Dr. Reenu Yadav expressed confidence.

Dr. Reenu Yadav, Principal Prestige Institute of Management and Research, Bhopal

P. L. Shah

-P. L. Shah, Assistant Professor (Economics), Arihant College, Indore |

The Union Budget 2026 presents a mix of growth, security and reform. With a capital expenditure of ₹12.2 lakh crore and a defence outlay of ₹7.8 lakh crore, it strengthens infrastructure development and national security.

Support for MSMEs, a push for manufacturing and semiconductors and tax simplification measures are expected to boost long-term productivity.

Healthcare relief and green logistics initiatives add an inclusive and future-ready dimension. Overall, the budget is a well-calibrated step towards Viksit Bharat.

-P. L. Shah, Assistant Professor (Economics), Arihant College, Indore

Ayushi Nema

-Ayushi Nema, Assistant Professor, Arihant College |

Ayushi Nema, Assistant Professor at Arihant College, said the Union Budget 2026 includes strong support for startups, digital education and vocational training.

She added that new schemes for girl students and women entrepreneurs will help create fresh opportunities for youth, strengthen economic growth, and promote women empowerment and skill development.

-Ayushi Nema, Assistant Professor, Arihant College, Indore

(With Inputs from Dheeraj Mishra & Smita)