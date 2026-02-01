Union Budget 2026: 'Nothing For Farmers & Middle-Class,' MP LoP Umang Singhar Expresses Disappointment As Union Minister Shivraj Terms It 'Game Changer'-- VIDEO

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar hit out at BJP government, criticising the Union Budget 2026, saying it has failed to address the real problems of farmers, workers and common people. Middle-class salaried people are the worst hit, he added, citing no tax relief was announced.

Speaking about farmers, Singhar said the government has been promising since 2014 to double farmers’ income, but the reality is very different. He claimed that farmers in Madhya Pradesh are still struggling to sell their crops at fair prices. He pointed out that maize (makka) is being sold for as low as ₹800 to ₹1,200 per quintal, which is not enough to cover even the cost of production.

He said the budget does not clearly mention whether the government will buy maize and other crops at MSP.

Watch him speak below :

मोदी सरकार के इस बजट में भी मजदूर, किसान और बेरोज़गार युवा पूरी तरह नज़रअंदाज़ किए गए हैं। पूरा बजट देखिए, यह आम जनता के लिए नहीं, बल्कि मोदी जी के मित्रों और चंद बड़े कॉरपोरेट घरानों के हितों की रक्षा का दस्तावेज़ है।



मध्यम वर्ग को आयकर में राहत की उम्मीद थी, लेकिन सरकार ने एक… pic.twitter.com/yEPYrtsmru — Umang Singhar (@UmangSinghar) February 1, 2026

On the other hand, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the budget and called it development-focused and a game changer. Saying, it will help farmers, villages, youth and the poor, and reflects the government’s commitment to building a self-reliant India.

वर्ष 2026-27 का बजट गांव और गरीब की, कृषि और किसान की तस्वीर तथा तकदीर बदलने वाला बजट है।



भारतीय कृषि विकसित बने और किसान आत्मनिर्भर हों; इसके लिए बजट में कृषि तथा संबद्ध क्षेत्र हेतु ₹1,62,671 करोड़ का प्रावधान किया है।



साथ ही ग्रामीण विकास हेतु ₹2,73,108 करोड़ का प्रावधान… pic.twitter.com/4uNk5EvJjE — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 1, 2026

Meanwhile, Singhar said, that every year is declared as a year for farmers, but nothing concrete reaches them. He also questioned the government’s claims about startups, saying many promises were made but Madhya Pradesh youth did not get real support or opportunities.

Raising concerns about MNREGA, he said the 60:40 rule has affected workers and forced many labourers to migrate to other states for jobs. He also criticised the lack of extra funds for the Jal Jeevan Mission, asking how drinking water will reach villages without proper financial support.

Singhar further alleged that big industrialists are getting loan waivers worth crores, while common people are not getting any tax relief. He called the budget a “showpiece” that favours corporates over ordinary citizens.

वित्त मंत्री श्रीमती @nsitharaman जी द्वारा प्रस्तुत बजट अमृत काल का वह अमृत-कलश है, जिससे समृद्धि की सरिता बहेगी और विकसित भारत के विराट संकल्प की सिद्धि होगी।



यह बजट अर्थ से सामर्थ्य तक, अंत्योदय से अभ्युदय तक और साधन से समाधान तक की एक स्वर्णिम यात्रा है। इससे खेतों में… — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 1, 2026

He also spoke about the health scheme for people above 70 years of age. While appreciating the step, he questioned why poor families below 70 were left out.

The budget has sparked a political debate, with both leaders presenting sharply different views.