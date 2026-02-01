 Union Budget 2026: 'Nothing For Farmers & Middle-Class,' MP LoP Umang Singhar Expresses Disappointment As Union Minister Shivraj Terms It 'Game Changer'-- VIDEO
Umang Singhar criticised the Union Budget 2026, calling it anti-farmer and saying it fails to clearly support MSP, workers, youth and rural schemes. He alleged the government favours big industries over common people. On the other hand, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the budget as development-focused, triggering a sharp political debate over its real impact.

Updated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar hit out at BJP government, criticising the Union Budget 2026, saying it has failed to address the real problems of farmers, workers and common people. Middle-class salaried people are the worst hit, he added, citing no tax relief was announced.

Speaking about farmers, Singhar said the government has been promising since 2014 to double farmers’ income, but the reality is very different. He claimed that farmers in Madhya Pradesh are still struggling to sell their crops at fair prices. He pointed out that maize (makka) is being sold for as low as ₹800 to ₹1,200 per quintal, which is not enough to cover even the cost of production.

He said the budget does not clearly mention whether the government will buy maize and other crops at MSP.

On the other hand, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the budget and called it development-focused and a game changer. Saying, it will help farmers, villages, youth and the poor, and reflects the government’s commitment to building a self-reliant India.

Meanwhile, Singhar said, that every year is declared as a year for farmers, but nothing concrete reaches them. He also questioned the government’s claims about startups, saying many promises were made but Madhya Pradesh youth did not get real support or opportunities.

Raising concerns about MNREGA, he said the 60:40 rule has affected workers and forced many labourers to migrate to other states for jobs. He also criticised the lack of extra funds for the Jal Jeevan Mission, asking how drinking water will reach villages without proper financial support.

Singhar further alleged that big industrialists are getting loan waivers worth crores, while common people are not getting any tax relief. He called the budget a “showpiece” that favours corporates over ordinary citizens.

He also spoke about the health scheme for people above 70 years of age. While appreciating the step, he questioned why poor families below 70 were left out.

The budget has sparked a political debate, with both leaders presenting sharply different views.

