Union Budget 2026: Annual Budget Strengthens Vision Of Developed India @2047, Textile Sector To Benefit MP, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Indore/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav lauded the Union Budget 2026-27, calling it a step in the right direction. He said that the budget focuses on 'inclusive and long-term development', further aligning with the centre government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.'

Addressing the media in Indore after a detailed discussion with subject experts on the Union Budget, he said the budget will accelerate development and play a significant role in elevating the Indian economy to a higher position in the global economy.

MP CM Mohan Yadav says, "... This budget has a special focus on the poor, youth, farmers, and women. In particular, the budget's direction and objectives aim to lead India toward becoming a developed nation. It prioritizes economic growth... Sufficient…"

"Promoting economic progress, fulfilling the aspirations of the common people-- poor, farmers and women, and the inclusive growth are the main features of the budget." He added.

CM Yadav said that the provision of spending ₹5,000 crore over five years on the development of cities with a population of more than 5 lakh and all urban economic zones, developing pilgrimage sites in smaller cities, constructing a women's hostel in every district, and upgrading district hospitals will greatly benefit the state.

He appreciated the central government's far-sighted policies for the textile sector and emphasised how it will benefit the entire nation, including Madhya Pradesh.

"PM Modi has given Madhya Pradesh a major gift in the textile sector in the form of a PM MITRA Park, which will create employment opportunities for three lakh people and benefit six lakh farmers. With this park, the Malwa-Nimar region of the state is ready for a new era of growth." He said.

On behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister extended his greetings and gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Union Budget 2026–27.

State's FM Hails Budget 2026

Financial Minister Jagdish Devda highlighted how this Union Budget was development-oriented and ensures the all-round upliftment of every section of society, including farmers, youth, women, laborers, and the middle class.

He said, "Furthermore, this budget provides a strong foundation for strengthening the Indian economy, accelerating job creation, expanding infrastructure, and reinforcing social justice."