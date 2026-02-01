 MP News: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Hails Budget 2026 As 'Game-Changer' For Farmers & Rural Development
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised Budget 2026, calling it a development-focused plan for farmers, villages and the poor. He highlighted ₹1.62 lakh crore for agriculture and ₹2.73 lakh crore for rural development. He said the budget will boost jobs, industries, energy security and basic services, helping India become self-reliant and move faster towards growth.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 02:02 PM IST
Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed the Union Budget 2026 and called it a development-focused budget that will help villages, farmers, the poor and youth across the country.

Sharing his reaction through several posts on X, the minister said the budget shows the government’s 'clear commitment towards building a developed and self-reliant India'.

In his first post, he spoke about the “three duties” of the budget for a strong India. These include speeding up infrastructure and investment, fulfilling people’s aspirations by improving their abilities and skills, and ensuring that every family, community and region gets fair opportunities and access to resources.

In another post, Chouhan said the Budget 2026–27 will change both the condition and future of villages and farmers. He highlighted that ₹1,62,671 crore has been allocated for agriculture and allied sectors to make Indian farming stronger and farmers self-reliant.

He also noted that ₹2,73,108 crore has been set aside for rural development so that villages can become the engines of growth.

Reacting to the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chouhan described it as a “pot of nectar” for the country’s progress during Amrit Kaal. He said the budget will bring prosperity, improve incomes and support every section of society.

According to him, the focus is on boosting domestic industries, strengthening energy security, reducing dependence on imports and creating more jobs.

He added that steps have been taken to increase farm productivity, improve purchasing power of people and make basic services like education and health more accessible. Chouhan also pointed out that India has achieved nearly 7 percent growth and has made strong progress in reducing poverty.

Calling it a budget dedicated to the welfare of the poor, farmers, women and youth, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Finance Minister.

He expressed confidence that the budget will help India move faster towards becoming a developed nation.

