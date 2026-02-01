 MP News: Cabinet Minister Savitri Thakur To Represent India At UN Conclave On Social Development In Dhar
Thakur will present India’s work in women and child development, social security, inclusive growth, and welfare programs on the international stage. She will also hold meetings with UN agencies, representatives from other countries, and international organizations to explore cooperation on social development, women’s empowerment, and child welfare.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
MP News: Cabinet Minister Savitri Thakur To Represent India At UN Conclave On Social Development In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur will represent India at the 64th session of the United Nations Commission for Social Development (CSocD) in New York. The programme starts on Saturday and will conclude on February 6.

The Dhar MP will lead the Indian delegation and participate in various sessions at the United Nations headquarters.

The Commission for Social Development works under the UN Economic and Social Council and focuses on policies for social inclusion, equality, poverty removal, social justice, and welfare of women, children and marginalized groups.

The annual session provides a platform for member countries to review progress in social development, share experiences, and exchange best practices. India’s participation shows its commitment to global social development efforts.

