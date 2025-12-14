MP News: Air India To Operate Additional Flights On Bengaluru - Bhopal Route From December 14 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Air India has decided to operate an additional flight on the Bengaluru - Bhopal - Bengaluru route due to an increase in passenger demand, as announced on Sunday.

The special service will be available from December 14 to December 19, 2025.

With this additional flight, air connectivity between Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal and the southern city of Bengaluru will improve.

According to the schedule released by Air India, the additional flight AI 3391 will depart from Bengaluru at 2:30 pm and arrive in Bhopal.

On the return journey, flight AI 3392 will leave Bhopal at 3:05 pm for Bengaluru.

The extra flight is being introduced for a limited period to meet the increased demand during the festive season and business travel.

Limited flights in operation

At present, IndiGo Airlines operates 2 daily flights on this route. On Saturdays and Sundays, the number of flights increases to 3 due to higher passenger traffic.

With Air India’s additional service, a total of 4 flights will be available daily on the Bhopal - Bengaluru route between December 14 and 19.

This will offer more travel options and convenience to passengers.

Indigo crisis gets resolved

Recently, IndiGo faced a major crisis, with over 4,500 flights cancelled between December 1 and 10. This affected tens of thousands of passengers across airports nationwide.

However, IndiGo appeared to be returning to normal operations as the airline planned to operate over 2,050 flights on Saturday, after more than ten days of disruptions.

This marked the second consecutive day of stability, with the carrier successfully operating more than 2,000 flights across its entire network.