 MP News: 1.5-Year-Old Child Falls Into Boiling Pan In Chhatarpur; Suffers 60% Burns
Sunday, December 14, 2025, 06:21 PM IST
MP News: 1.5-Year-Old Child Falls Into Boiling Pan In Chhatarpur; Suffers 60% Burns | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Sunday, where a 1.5-year-old child fell into a boiling pan kept on a stove and got seriously injured.

The incident took place in Bamni Ghat village under the Badamalhara police station area.

According to information, the accident occurred around 7 pm on Friday. The child, identified as Itis, son of Shailesh Lodhi. He was playing at home while his family was preparing dinner. 

During this time, he accidentally slipped and fell into a boiling pan placed on a traditional stove.

The child’s mother immediately pulled him out of the pan and called other family members for help. 

article-image

The child suffered serious burn injuries from his neck to his stomach, legs and hands. Doctors have estimated around 60 percent burns.

The family first rushed the child to the Badamalhara community hospital in a private vehicle. As his condition appeared to improve, he was taken home. 

However, his health worsened the next day and he was admitted to the district hospital on Saturday evening.

The child is currently undergoing treatment in the burn ward and his condition is being closely monitored.

According to the child’s grandfather, Jagat Lodhi, the mother was heating water in a pan for cooking when the child ran toward her, got caught in her clothes and fell directly into the boiling pan.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

