 MP News: School Bus Falls From Bridge While Heading To Picnic In Vidisha; 25 Children Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: School Bus Falls From Bridge While Heading To Picnic In Vidisha; 25 Children Injured

MP News: School Bus Falls From Bridge While Heading To Picnic In Vidisha; 25 Children Injured

Reports revealed that the river bridge is extremely narrow, and while trying to give way to an oncoming vehicle, the driver steered the bus to the side. At that moment, the bus went out of control and plunged into the river. The accident caused panic as children screamed for help. Upon receiving the information, administrative officials and police from the Nateran police station reached the spot.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
MP News: School Bus Falls From Bridge Over River While Going For Picnic In Vidisha; 25 Children Injured |

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): A school bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, leaving 25 students injured, as reported on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the bus was carrying students and staff from Bahadurpur Higher Secondary School on a picnic to Sanchi when it lost balance and fell into the dried-up water body near Johad Village.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Youths Tie Horse To Moving Bike, Force It To Run For 26Km To Reach Wedding Venue; Woman...
article-image

Reports revealed that the river bridge is extremely narrow, and while trying to give way to an oncoming vehicle, the driver steered the bus to the side. At that moment, the bus went out of control and plunged off the bridge.

The accident caused panic as children screamed for help. Upon receiving the information, administrative officials and police from the Nateran police station reached the spot. They immediately began a rescue operation to safely evacuate the children from the bus.

FPJ Shorts
'Lyari Is Not Violence': Pakistan's Sindh Government Announces Mera Layari To Counter Negative Propaganda In Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar
'Lyari Is Not Violence': Pakistan's Sindh Government Announces Mera Layari To Counter Negative Propaganda In Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar
BTSC JE Recruitment 2025-26: Notification Out; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Fees, & Other Details Here
BTSC JE Recruitment 2025-26: Notification Out; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Fees, & Other Details Here
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Aims For ₹350 Crore, Check Sunday's Report
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh's Film Aims For ₹350 Crore, Check Sunday's Report
IPO Market Stays Busy Next Week, KSH International Leads Four New Issues As 15 Stocks Set To List
IPO Market Stays Busy Next Week, KSH International Leads Four New Issues As 15 Stocks Set To List
Read Also
Bhopal News: Operation Clean Sweep; Mammoth Drive Tracks Fugitives From Across 20 States, 285...
article-image

Dry river prevents fatalities

Fortunately, the river beneath the bridge was dry at the time, preventing fatalities. Some of the injured children have been admitted to the government hospital in Ganj Basoda. Meanwhile, the other seriously injured children were referred to the district hospital in Vidisha.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Approves Underground Metro, 25-Year Traffic Plan In Indore -- VIDEO

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Approves Underground Metro, 25-Year Traffic Plan In Indore -- VIDEO

MP News: School Bus Falls From Bridge While Heading To Picnic In Vidisha; 25 Children Injured

MP News: School Bus Falls From Bridge While Heading To Picnic In Vidisha; 25 Children Injured

MP News: Congress MLA, Leaders Bring 1,000 Cows To Sheopur Collectorate For Protest; Video Goes...

MP News: Congress MLA, Leaders Bring 1,000 Cows To Sheopur Collectorate For Protest; Video Goes...

MP News: Air India To Operate Additional Flights On Bengaluru - Bhopal Route From December 14

MP News: Air India To Operate Additional Flights On Bengaluru - Bhopal Route From December 14

MP News: ₹70 Lakh Fireworks Steal Spotlight At MLA Golu Shukla’s Son’s Wedding In Indore;...

MP News: ₹70 Lakh Fireworks Steal Spotlight At MLA Golu Shukla’s Son’s Wedding In Indore;...