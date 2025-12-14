MP News: School Bus Falls From Bridge While Heading To Picnic In Vidisha; 25 Children Injured

MP News: School Bus Falls From Bridge Over River While Going For Picnic In Vidisha; 25 Children Injured |

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): A school bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, leaving 25 students injured, as reported on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the bus was carrying students and staff from Bahadurpur Higher Secondary School on a picnic to Sanchi when it lost balance and fell into the dried-up water body near Johad Village.

Reports revealed that the river bridge is extremely narrow, and while trying to give way to an oncoming vehicle, the driver steered the bus to the side. At that moment, the bus went out of control and plunged off the bridge.

The accident caused panic as children screamed for help. Upon receiving the information, administrative officials and police from the Nateran police station reached the spot. They immediately began a rescue operation to safely evacuate the children from the bus.

Dry river prevents fatalities

Fortunately, the river beneath the bridge was dry at the time, preventing fatalities. Some of the injured children have been admitted to the government hospital in Ganj Basoda. Meanwhile, the other seriously injured children were referred to the district hospital in Vidisha.