Bhopal News: Operation Clean Sweep; Mammoth Drive Tracks Fugitives From Across 20 States, 285 Notices Served |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a nationwide crackdown, Bhopal crime branch’s Clean Sweep campaign to resolve long pending criminal cases, especially those involving absconders and accused not cooperating in investigations, concluded on Friday.

The operation headed by DCP (crime) Akhil Patel, witnessed 12 high power teams that travellled over 25,000 kilometres across 20 states, coordinated with 215 police stations and ensured action against accused while serving 285 legal notices on them.

Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said the primary motive behind the initiative was to reach those accused who had been evading proceedings for years and ensure justice for victims.

Crime branch conducted a thorough review of all pending cases and planned the drive based entirely on data analytics, digital footprints and real-time intelligence. A database was made, which included accused persons; Aadhaar and PAN details, bank account trails, mobile numbers and last locations. The team identified 380 key accused across the country based on priority.

Strategic deployment

Officials formed 12 dedicated teams led by sub inspector including a head constable and two constables monitored by three inspectors. The teams were provided case diaries, essential documents and travel charts spread from Punjab, Himanchal Pradesh to Kerala, West Bengal, Gujrat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand.

Key features of digital nerve centre operated by cyber cops

A real-time control room operated round the clock and ensured constant communication with all field units.

Immediate resolution of coordination problems with local police.

Updated suspect photographs and locations while identifying fake identities used for evasion

Digital footprint mapping (Aadhaar, PAN, mobile location, bank records).

Assistance with language and geographical obstructions.

Real-time intelligence updates from control room.

Centralised digital database for case tracking.

Cyber teams assisted with location verification, contact tracing and identity checks.

Outcome of the 15-day Mission

285 notices successfully served

55 notices delivered personally to the accused

105 notices served to family members

35 notices pasted at residences as per procedure

90 cases verified on-site where accused had changed residence

Several accused using fake identities were traced

Long pending cases including those from 2016 moved toward disposal