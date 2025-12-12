Bhopal News: Government Completes Two Years, Congress Claims; It Failed On All Fronts No Jobs, No MSP, No Security For Women | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Targeting the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government on the completion of its two years in office, the Congress on Friday said the government has failed on every front.

The past two years of this government are a total failure. It has failed to ensure MSP to farmers, employment for youths and safety for women,” said PCC chief Jitu Patwari while talking to media persons. He accused the government of ignoring public issues and failing to curb corruption.

Citing Government of India data, Patwari claimed that 18% of the workforce in Madhya Pradesh is unemployed and demanded that the state government present a White Paper on the matter.

Taking a dig at ministers, he said, “The ministers of the Mohan Yadav government are marvellous . Deputy CM Jagdish Devda is seen in a series of photographs with drug peddlers, and minister Pratima Bagri’s brother and brother-in-law are selling ganja and cough syrup.”

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar also slammed the government, alleging widespread malnutrition. “In the state, 40% of children are suffering from dwarfism due to malnutrition. The MMR here is twice the national average,” he claimed.

Pointing to the education sector crisis, Singhar claimed that 7,217 schools in Madhya Pradesh have only one teacher, 223 schools have no teacher at all, and 463 schools have no students.