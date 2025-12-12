Bhopal News: Charred Bodies Found In Hamidia Hospital May Be Of Premature Twins

Two Newborns' Charred Bodies Found inside the Mortuary of Hamidia Hospital | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The partially charred bodies of the two newborns found inside the mortuary of Hamidia Hospital on Wednesday morning are suspected to be those of premature twins delivered at eight months. Police have preserved their DNA samples to confirm if the babies were twins and to establish their gender.

Post-mortem examination indicates that both newborns were delivered prematurely at around eight months and were stillborn. The umbilical cords were intact on both bodies.

Meanwhile, police are yet to identify the person who dumped the bodies before setting the garbage on fire as the footage of the CCTV camera at the mortuary was unclear. It is suspected that an unwed mother may have delivered the newborns and disposed of them fearing social stigma.

Koh-e-Fiza police station in-charge KG Shukla said due to severe burns, even the genders of the newborns could not be determined. The DNA samples had been sent for forensic examination. All DVRs had been retrieved and footage was being scanned minutely to identify the culprit, he added.

On Friday, police recorded the statement of hospital employee Vinod Yadav who reported to the police about the bodies. Regarding the question of informing the cops late in the afternoon, Yadav claimed he first informed his superiors and acted as ordered, resulting a in a delay of several hours.

Police have sought records of recent deliveries from the hospital s gynaecology department and have begun collecting information about recent childbirths in nearby localities.