MP News: Medical Prescriptions To Go Digital In State; Jabalpur To Be First District To Adopt E-Prescription System As Pilot Project | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Digital prescriptions by doctors will be implemented in Madhya Pradesh. Jabalpur district is making preparations to implement e-prescription system as pilot project. Work is being carried out to link departments like OPD, pathology, medicines and others. In 2022, doctors started practice for writing prescriptions in Hindi to prevent confusion and potential health risks.

In October 2025, Punjab and Haryana High court mandated urgent need for clear prescriptions and that handwriting lessons be incorporated into medical education. The government was also directed to implement digitised prescriptions in two years. Till then, all prescriptions are to be written clearly in capital letter to prevent confusion and potential health risks. The court gave this decision in connection with right to life under Article 21 of Indian Constitution.

The ruling arose from a criminal case in which a medico-legal report, prepared by a government doctor, was found to be incomprehensible. Haryana High Court observed that illegible writing not only impedes justice but endangers patients, since prescriptions form a core part of medical care.

Dr Lalit Shrivastava, former MP Medical Officer Association (MPMOA) president said, It is not mandatory in Madhya Pradesh. Gradually it will be brought in practice. Language hardly matters it should be legible.

CMHO (Jabalpur) Dr Sanjay Mishra informed Free Press, Jabalpur will be first district in the state to make mandatory for e-prescription system (digital prescription). But we are facing technical teething problems as we have to link OPD, pathology and other departments. Gradually, it will be implemented all over state.