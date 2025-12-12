 Bhopal News: Massive Fire Breaks Out Under Lalghati Flyover After Garbage Catches Fire; No Casualties-- VIDEO
Bhopal News: Massive Fire Breaks Out Under Lalghati Flyover After Garbage Catches Fire; No Casualties-- VIDEO

The fire initially started in the plywood and other materials used for beautification under the flyover. The fire also spread to the streetlights above and was fueled by the garbage on the road. The fire was extinguished within a short time. There were no casualties, but significant damage was caused.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 06:05 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at Lalghati Chowk in Bhopal after garbage under the flyover caught fire on Friday.

Traffic was also disrupted for a considerable time due to the fire. Upon receiving the information, two fire tenders from Bairagarh and one from Fatehgarh fire station reached the scene.

The fire intensified due to the street lights on the bridge and accumulated garbage.

A shrine located under the flyover was also threatened by the blaze, but fire personnel managed to contain the flames before they could reach it.

The area under the flyover has been beautified using ACP. The use of ACP sheets will ensure that this beautification lasts for ten years. CNC (Computer Numerical Control) painting has also been done here. The theme of the painting at Lalghati Chowk is Raja Bhoj.

Previously, the municipal corporation had repainted the underpass multiple times under the Swachh Bharat Mission and during the GIS project, but the paintwork had deteriorated quickly.

