Bhopal News: In Week 1, Bhopal Police's QR-Based Tool Clocks 45 Complaints

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A week since its rollout, Bhopal police’s QR-based complaint and feedback system recorded 45 complaints till Wednesday across the 38 police stations in the district.

According to the Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra, most complaints received through the system so far related to minor disputes, neighborhood quarrels, small frauds, and various petty issues. “A large number of traffic- related complaints, such as wrong parking or vehicles blocking the road, have also been registered through the QR code system,” he added.

Citing a recent case, police stated that a woman who was being allegedly harassed and threatened by her neighbor had approached the police twice, but no action was taken. During her visit to the local police station three days back, she noticed the QR code meant for registering complaints and feedback. She scanned it and registered her grievance online. As soon as the complaint was received, instructions for immediate action were sent to the concerned police station, officials said.

Mishra said that while many of the complaints required detailed investigations but those needing urgent intervention were being acted upon promptly. The concerned police stations have been asked to take immediate action. Citizens’ feedback and traffic-related complaints are also being reviewed regularly to ensure more transparent policing across the city, he added.

Notably, in case of any feedback or any information regarding illegal or criminal activities, the identity of the complainant or the caller will not be made public or disclosed.