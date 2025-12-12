 MP News: Tigress Found Dead In Balaghat Forest, Carcass Spotted Near Temple By Villagers — Second Tiger Death In Less Than 5 Months
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Carcass of a female tiger was found in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat on Thursday evening.

The body was recovered in the forest of Anjanbihari village, under the Katangi forest range in Balaghat district. Villagers spotted the tigress dead near the Ghoddev Baba temple in compartment number 562, after which they informed the forest department.

Some villagers had gone towards the Ghoddev Baba temple when they noticed a strong foul smell. They saw the tigress lying down from a distance, but when there was no movement for a long time, they went closer and found her dead. The villagers immediately informed the Katangi forest department.

Upon receiving the information, the forest staff, along with senior officials, reached the spot. The forest department has sealed the entire area to prevent any tampering with the evidence.

A dog squad team has been called to the forest for investigation.

The cause of the female tiger's death is not yet clear. This will only be confirmed after the post-mortem report on Friday.

A dog squad team from Kanha National Park and Balaghat has been called to investigate the area around where the tigress's carcass was found. A team of forest personnel has also been deployed for security throughout the night. Preliminary investigations indicate that all parts of the female tiger's body, including its paws and claws, are intact.

