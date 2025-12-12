 MP News: Medical Colleges In Far-Flung Areas To Get Teachers On More Salary Than Private Institutions, Says CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Medical Colleges In Far-Flung Areas To Get Teachers On More Salary Than Private Institutions, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Medical Colleges In Far-Flung Areas To Get Teachers On More Salary Than Private Institutions, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the setting up of medical colleges at a faster pace led to the difficulty in finding faculty. It is the season of infection, and the health department has been directed to appoint doctors for the medical colleges in far-flung areas of the state by giving them more salary than the private institutions, Yadav said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
TAJNORRRO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the setting up of medical colleges at a faster pace led to the difficulty in finding faculty.

Doctors from Delhi or Mumbai will not like to work in Singrauli or Sidhi, Yadav said.

It is the season of infection, and the health department has been directed to appoint doctors for the medical colleges in far-flung areas of the state by giving them more salary than the private institutions, Yadav said.

Appointment of faculty in this way may take three years, but the construction of medical colleges will not stop, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Teen Sensation Arjun Singh Embodies India’s Fast-Growing Pickleball Movement
Teen Sensation Arjun Singh Embodies India’s Fast-Growing Pickleball Movement
Mumbai Crime: Bangur Nagar Police Bust Fake Call Centre Selling Medicines Online; 5 Arrested For Cheating Foreigners
Mumbai Crime: Bangur Nagar Police Bust Fake Call Centre Selling Medicines Online; 5 Arrested For Cheating Foreigners
Mumbai Road Tragedy: IT Engineer Files Complaint After 29-Year-Old Fiancée Dies In Dadar Accident
Mumbai Road Tragedy: IT Engineer Files Complaint After 29-Year-Old Fiancée Dies In Dadar Accident
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces Plan For 60 ‘Late Anand Dighe Traffic Parks’ To Boost Road Safety Education Across State
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces Plan For 60 ‘Late Anand Dighe Traffic Parks’ To Boost Road Safety Education Across State

Yadav made the statement at a press conference on the completion of two years in office on Friday.

Yadav gave a piece of information, saying i am not the minister in charge of Indore.

He said when the districts were allotted to the ministers, Indore was left.

The government has launched an all-out war against the drug traffickers and made efforts to curb them, he said.

Read Also
MP News: 'Sahab Main Hi Hoon' — Viral Video Shows Elderly Man Refusing To Give Application To...
article-image

The Chief Minister said the action against the drug traffickers began with a ban on the sale of liquor in 19 holy cities.

According to Yadav, efforts are underway to maintain law and order, and freeing the state from the Maoist menace is a major achievement.

The Maoists have been wiped out from a state where they used to kill ministers and policemen, Yadav said, adding that the caravan of development will smoothly move in the Maoist-infested areas.

According to Yadav, when the Union Home Minister Amit Shah fixed the deadline as 31 March for ending the Maoists, he was surprised, but it happened.

A financial aid of Rs 40 is being provided for each cow kept in cowsheds, and the amount is being increased from time to time, he said, adding that cowsheds are also improved.

To a question, he said a team had been sent to Tirupati and Sidhi, and efforts were underway to make arrangements for pilgrims in other states.

River-linking projects have been carried out in the state in the past two years, and the case of Hukumchand Mill has been disposed of, he said.

In the past two years, the government has resolved many issues that had been pending for a long time, Yadav said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Kidnapped Driver Tortured Over Online Gaming Cash

Bhopal News: Kidnapped Driver Tortured Over Online Gaming Cash

MP News: Medical Colleges In Far-Flung Areas To Get Teachers On More Salary Than Private...

MP News: Medical Colleges In Far-Flung Areas To Get Teachers On More Salary Than Private...

MP News: Wiping Out Maoists Is The Biggest Achievement In 2 Years, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Wiping Out Maoists Is The Biggest Achievement In 2 Years, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Indore, Bhopal Master Plans After Formation Of Metropolitan Cities, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Indore, Bhopal Master Plans After Formation Of Metropolitan Cities, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav’s Core Bureaucratic Team Changed In 2 Years

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav’s Core Bureaucratic Team Changed In 2 Years