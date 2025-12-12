MP News: Medical Colleges In Far-Flung Areas To Get Teachers On More Salary Than Private Institutions, Says CM Mohan Yadav

TAJNORRRO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the setting up of medical colleges at a faster pace led to the difficulty in finding faculty.

Doctors from Delhi or Mumbai will not like to work in Singrauli or Sidhi, Yadav said.

It is the season of infection, and the health department has been directed to appoint doctors for the medical colleges in far-flung areas of the state by giving them more salary than the private institutions, Yadav said.

Appointment of faculty in this way may take three years, but the construction of medical colleges will not stop, he said.

Yadav made the statement at a press conference on the completion of two years in office on Friday.

Yadav gave a piece of information, saying i am not the minister in charge of Indore.

He said when the districts were allotted to the ministers, Indore was left.

The government has launched an all-out war against the drug traffickers and made efforts to curb them, he said.

The Chief Minister said the action against the drug traffickers began with a ban on the sale of liquor in 19 holy cities.

According to Yadav, efforts are underway to maintain law and order, and freeing the state from the Maoist menace is a major achievement.

The Maoists have been wiped out from a state where they used to kill ministers and policemen, Yadav said, adding that the caravan of development will smoothly move in the Maoist-infested areas.

According to Yadav, when the Union Home Minister Amit Shah fixed the deadline as 31 March for ending the Maoists, he was surprised, but it happened.

A financial aid of Rs 40 is being provided for each cow kept in cowsheds, and the amount is being increased from time to time, he said, adding that cowsheds are also improved.

To a question, he said a team had been sent to Tirupati and Sidhi, and efforts were underway to make arrangements for pilgrims in other states.

River-linking projects have been carried out in the state in the past two years, and the case of Hukumchand Mill has been disposed of, he said.

In the past two years, the government has resolved many issues that had been pending for a long time, Yadav said.