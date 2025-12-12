MP News: 'Sahab Main Hi Hoon' — Viral Video Shows Elderly Man Refusing To Give Application To Datia Collector, Until The Officer Gently Assures Him

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A heartwarming video from Datia has gone viral on social media, showing a funny yet touching moment during a public hearing.

An elderly man from Indergarh came to the collector’s office to submit his complaint about not receiving his old-age pension.

In a video, when Datia Collector Swapnil Wankhede asked him to give the application, the man refused, saying he would only give it to the “Sahab” himself, not realising he was speaking to the collector.

Smiling, the collector assured him, “Sahab main hi hoon” (“I am the sir”), and after some convincing, the man finally handed over his application.

The incident left everyone present smiling, and the video of the interaction has been widely shared on social media, with many calling it the cutest moment of the Datia public hearing.

Collector Swapnil Wankhede regularly listens to the grievances of residents.

Another case

In another case, a woman from Mewali complained that despite owning shares in survey numbers 300, 314, and 341, her name was wrongly removed from records by the local patwari without proper orders.

She demanded action against the officials and others involved in the illegal transfer of land.