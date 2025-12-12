MP News: Indore, Bhopal Master Plans After Formation Of Metropolitan Cities, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is simple and straight. A man of a few words, Yadav completed two years in office on Friday. In a tete-a-tete with Free Press, he talked about his government’s achievements, challenges, industrial growth, the much-awaited Bhopal Master Plan and what lies ahead for MP.

Excerpts:

You have completed two years in office. What has been your experience?

We divided the plan into different parts. We worked on the disposal of Bhopal Gas Tragedy waste lying at the sight of the tragedy for 40 years. We curbed Maoist movement, settled dues of mills workers that were pending for 30 years, sorted out water sharing disputes with neighbouring states. We tried to free the state from the issues lying unattended for a long time.

Several senior ministers are working under you. Has it ever been a problem?

I never look at it like that. I feel it has been a culture in our state. For instance, when union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the chief minister, former CM Babulal Gaur and other senior members served as ministers under him. And he worked with everyone. Similarly, when Uma Bharti was the CM, there were several such members in her cabinet. In fact, there were many senior leaders in PM Modi’s cabinet. It was a plain-sailing affair. That’s the beauty of our sangathan. Everyone respects the duties assigned to them.

You have paid special attention to the industrial sector.

Our agriculture growth has been excellent. And we are still working to improve it. But a state cannot flourish without trade, commerce and industries. Gujarat is the best example. Learning from Gujarat, we began to emphasise on MSMEs, heavy industries and other sectors. It is a never-ending process. I am leaving for Davos Summit next month. We are organising Gwalior Mela and Ujjain Vyapar Mela this month. The investors’ meets will continue next year too. This time, we want to give more assistance to agriculture-based industries.

Have regional industrial conclaves been successful?

Narmadapuram is the finest example. When we set up solar-based industries in Narmadapuram, there was uncertainty whether it would attract business. But it surpassed everyone’s expectations. We started with 200 hectares and had to increase it to 1,000 hectares, considering the response. The situation is such that we are planning to buy another 1,000 hectares. So, if you give them business-friendly environment, people will definitely show interest.

What is your vision for agriculture?

We have a wide variety in the agriculture basket. We have huge scope in cotton, Ayurveda, horticulture and whole grains.

When will Bhopal and Indore master plans see the light of the day?

All I can say is that the Master Plan will follow the Metropolitan Plan.

How your first order as CM banning loudspeakers at public and religious places was carried out?

We are working to implement Supreme Court’s order regarding loudspeakers and DJs. We take strict action against people using DJs or loudspeakers beyond a certain decibel after 10 pm. We will continue to do so.

What do you think about massive deforestation drive in Singrauli?

The trees were cut after the forest department’s survey and permission for the industrial reasons. So, it is the state government’s duty to follow the course. Besides, this is a regular activity and deforestation in some areas is being balanced with the afforestation drive in other places.

Can we expect political appointments this month?

We will definitely give it a try.