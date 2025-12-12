MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Government Completes 2 Years, Launches Book Of Achievements |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government led by CM Mohan Yadav marked its two-year completion in office. On this occasion, senior leaders of the party held a press conference in Bhopal.

The Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal, highlighted the government's achievements.

Yadav, during the event, launched a comprehensive book highlighting all the government's achievements. He said he has reviewed the work of the last two years and set targets for the next three years. Department-wise presentations were given by the leaders as a part of the process.

While addressing the problems in the state, CM highlighted the major challenges faced by the state. Yadav said that improving law and order remained a top priority. He credited the Union Home Minister for setting the goal of resolving the 35-year-long Maoist issue.

Yadav then said, "The Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal, Ken-Betwa, and Tapi river interlinking projects mark the beginning of a new era."

He noted that the ₹800 crore Kshipra project would now allow year-round bathing in the river with clean Kshipra water. Additionally, a project linking the Gambhir and Khan rivers has been completed, and a new river tunnel is under construction to boost irrigation, alongside new agricultural initiatives.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda emphasised that these two years have been years of development and service. He said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of Mohan Yadav in Madhya Pradesh is working with a focus on developed India 2047."