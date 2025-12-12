MP News: Vehicle Carrying Pilgrims To Ayodhya Crashes Into Tractor-Trolley; 3 Dead

MP News: Vehicle Carrying Pilgrims Crashes Into Tractor-Trolley; Three Killed, 8 Injured |

Mauganj (Madhya Pradesh): A vehicle, carrying pilgrims to Ayodhya, collided with a tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj, resulting in the death of three people and leaving eight gravely injured.

The incident took place on Thursday morning around 5 AM on the National Highway near Kalyan Bhadarsa village. The Patel family, residents of Belhai village under the Mauganj police station, had left for Ayodhya late at night in a Bolero vehicle.

According to reports, the speeding Bolero collided with a tractor trolley. Reportedly, the tractor trolley did not have lights, and light fog in the area further reduced visibility, preventing the driver from noticing the trolley in time. The collision was so severe that three people died on the spot, causing chaos and panic.

The deceased have been identified as Bolero driver Ram Yash Mishra (50), a resident of Joginihai, Rewa district, along with Ankita Patel (25) and Mirabai Patel (50), both residents of Belhai, Mauganj police station. Local people immediately started rescue operations and took the injured to the hospital.

The injured include Chitrasen Patel, Deepak Patel, Ashish Patel, Tanuja Patel, Chandrakali Patel, Kusumvati Patel, Shashi Patel, and a five-year-old child, Shivansh Patel.

Upon receiving the information, a social worker, along with his team, immediately reached the hospital. Four seriously injured people were admitted to the medical college, while the other four are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.