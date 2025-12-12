 MP News: Vehicle Carrying Pilgrims To Ayodhya Crashes Into Tractor-Trolley; 3 Dead
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Vehicle Carrying Pilgrims To Ayodhya Crashes Into Tractor-Trolley; 3 Dead

MP News: Vehicle Carrying Pilgrims To Ayodhya Crashes Into Tractor-Trolley; 3 Dead

According to reports, the speeding Bolero collided with a tractor trolley. Reportedly, the tractor trolley did not have lights, and light fog in the area further reduced visibility, preventing the driver from noticing the trolley in time. The collision was so severe that three people died on the spot, causing chaos and panic.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Vehicle Carrying Pilgrims Crashes Into Tractor-Trolley; Three Killed, 8 Injured |

Mauganj (Madhya Pradesh): A vehicle, carrying pilgrims to Ayodhya, collided with a tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj, resulting in the death of three people and leaving eight gravely injured.

The incident took place on Thursday morning around 5 AM on the National Highway near Kalyan Bhadarsa village. The Patel family, residents of Belhai village under the Mauganj police station, had left for Ayodhya late at night in a Bolero vehicle.

Read Also
Bhopal News: In Week 1, Bhopal Police’s QR-Based Tool Clocks 45 Complaints
article-image

According to reports, the speeding Bolero collided with a tractor trolley. Reportedly, the tractor trolley did not have lights, and light fog in the area further reduced visibility, preventing the driver from noticing the trolley in time. The collision was so severe that three people died on the spot, causing chaos and panic.

The deceased have been identified as Bolero driver Ram Yash Mishra (50), a resident of Joginihai, Rewa district, along with Ankita Patel (25) and Mirabai Patel (50), both residents of Belhai, Mauganj police station. Local people immediately started rescue operations and took the injured to the hospital.

FPJ Shorts
'Aaj Izzat Bacha Diya, Nahi Toh...': Union Ministers Gajendra Shekhawat & Giriraj Singh Confront TMC MP Saugata Roy For Smoking On Parliament Premises; Video
'Aaj Izzat Bacha Diya, Nahi Toh...': Union Ministers Gajendra Shekhawat & Giriraj Singh Confront TMC MP Saugata Roy For Smoking On Parliament Premises; Video
Mohabbatein Actress Priti Jhangiani Confesses To Saying 'NO' To Well-Known Filmmakers- EXCLUSIVE
Mohabbatein Actress Priti Jhangiani Confesses To Saying 'NO' To Well-Known Filmmakers- EXCLUSIVE
Sharad Pawar Turns 85: PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes To Founder Of NCP; Everything You Need To Know About One Of The Influential Figures In Indian Politics
Sharad Pawar Turns 85: PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes To Founder Of NCP; Everything You Need To Know About One Of The Influential Figures In Indian Politics
India's Aerospace, Drones & Space Tech Industry To Expand $44 Billion, Propelling 2 Lakh Jobs For Engineers, Researchers & Data Scientists
India's Aerospace, Drones & Space Tech Industry To Expand $44 Billion, Propelling 2 Lakh Jobs For Engineers, Researchers & Data Scientists
Read Also
Bhopal News: ‘Drunk Driver’s’ Speeding Car Rams 4 Police Bikes, Overturns
article-image

The injured include Chitrasen Patel, Deepak Patel, Ashish Patel, Tanuja Patel, Chandrakali Patel, Kusumvati Patel, Shashi Patel, and a five-year-old child, Shivansh Patel.

Upon receiving the information, a social worker, along with his team, immediately reached the hospital. Four seriously injured people were admitted to the medical college, while the other four are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Vehicle Carrying Pilgrims To Ayodhya Crashes Into Tractor-Trolley; 3 Dead

MP News: Vehicle Carrying Pilgrims To Ayodhya Crashes Into Tractor-Trolley; 3 Dead

Bhopal News: In Week 1, Bhopal Police’s QR-Based Tool Clocks 45 Complaints

Bhopal News: In Week 1, Bhopal Police’s QR-Based Tool Clocks 45 Complaints

Madhya Pradesh December 12, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert In State; Bhopal Records 6.6°C,...

Madhya Pradesh December 12, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert In State; Bhopal Records 6.6°C,...

Bhopal News: Brahmin Samaj To Gherao CM House Seeking IAS Officer’s Dismissal

Bhopal News: Brahmin Samaj To Gherao CM House Seeking IAS Officer’s Dismissal

Bhopal News: ‘Drunk Driver’s’ Speeding Car Rams 4 Police Bikes, Overturns

Bhopal News: ‘Drunk Driver’s’ Speeding Car Rams 4 Police Bikes, Overturns