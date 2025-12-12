Madhya Pradesh December 12, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert In State; Bhopal Records 6.6°C, While Indore Remains Coldest @ 4.5°C | PTI (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh continues to face severe cold conditions as temperatures have dropped below 5°C for the last three nights.

Indore has become even colder than Pachmarhi, the state’s only hill station. On Thursday night, Indore recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5°C, the lowest in the past 10 years, while Pachmarhi recorded 4.8°C.

Weather expected on Friday

The Met Department said that the cold is also being influenced by a strong jet stream blowing over the northern plains at an altitude of 12.6 km, moving at 204 km/h. This is affecting Madhya Pradesh’s weather, leading to a cold wave alert again on Friday.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, cold wave conditions will affect Bhopal, Indore, Sehore, Shajapur, and Rajgarh districts on Friday as well.

Bhopal has been experiencing a continuous cold wave for the past 6 days. On Thursday, cold wave conditions were reported in Bhopal, Indore, Raisen, Sehore, and Rajgarh, while Shahdol witnessed a “‘old day.’

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

Most cities recorded temperatures below 10°C on Thursday night. Kalyanpur in Shahdol was the coldest at 3.8°C. Other temperatures included: Raisen 5°C, Rewa 5.9°C, Shivpuri 6°C, Umaria 6.1°C, Malajkhand (Balaghat) 6.8°C, Nowgong 7.1°C, Mandla 7.3°C, Khajuraho 7.4°C, Narsinghpur 8.2°C, Chhindwara 8.4°C, Satna 8.6°C, Damoh 8.8°C, Ratlam 9.2°C, and Sheopur–Guna 9.4°C.

Among major cities, Bhopal recorded 6.6°C, Gwalior 9.2°C, Ujjain 8.2°C, and Jabalpur 8.5°C.

This year’s winter has been unusually intense. Bhopal has already broken an 84-year record for November cold, while Indore experienced its coldest November in 25 years. December is also setting new records, with Indore recording its lowest December temperature in 10 years.