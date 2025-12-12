 Madhya Pradesh December 12, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert In State; Bhopal Records 6.6°C, While Indore Remains Coldest @ 4.5°C
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh December 12, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert In State; Bhopal Records 6.6°C, While Indore Remains Coldest @ 4.5°C

Madhya Pradesh December 12, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert In State; Bhopal Records 6.6°C, While Indore Remains Coldest @ 4.5°C

The Met Department said that the cold is also being influenced by a strong jet stream blowing over the northern plains at an altitude of 12.6 km, moving at 204 km/h. This is affecting Madhya Pradesh’s weather, leading to a cold wave alert again on Friday.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 10:05 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh December 12, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert In State; Bhopal Records 6.6°C, While Indore Remains Coldest @ 4.5°C | PTI (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh continues to face severe cold conditions as temperatures have dropped below 5°C for the last three nights. 

Indore has become even colder than Pachmarhi, the state’s only hill station. On Thursday night, Indore recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5°C, the lowest in the past 10 years, while Pachmarhi recorded 4.8°C.

Weather expected on Friday

The Met Department said that the cold is also being influenced by a strong jet stream blowing over the northern plains at an altitude of 12.6 km, moving at 204 km/h. This is affecting Madhya Pradesh’s weather, leading to a cold wave alert again on Friday.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Professor Seeks Anticipatory Bail After Molestation Case, Claims Mental Illness And Attempt To Tarnish Image
Mumbai Professor Seeks Anticipatory Bail After Molestation Case, Claims Mental Illness And Attempt To Tarnish Image
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh Starrer Enters The ₹ 200 Crore Club
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh Starrer Enters The ₹ 200 Crore Club
MCOCA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Rafik Shaikh, Citing His Aided Role In Anmol Bishnoi-Led Plot To Kill Baba Siddique
MCOCA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Rafik Shaikh, Citing His Aided Role In Anmol Bishnoi-Led Plot To Kill Baba Siddique
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 12, 2025: City Wakes Up To Cold Morning, Reels Under Haze; AQI Lingers In Poor Category At 148, Wadala Reports Severe Air Quality
Mumbai Weather Update For Dec 12, 2025: City Wakes Up To Cold Morning, Reels Under Haze; AQI Lingers In Poor Category At 148, Wadala Reports Severe Air Quality
Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10 am | IMD Bhopal

Read Also
MP News: Administrative Reforms Commission To Continue To Work For Two Years
article-image

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, cold wave conditions will affect Bhopal, Indore, Sehore, Shajapur, and Rajgarh districts on Friday as well. 

Bhopal has been experiencing a continuous cold wave for the past 6 days. On Thursday, cold wave conditions were reported in Bhopal, Indore, Raisen, Sehore, and Rajgarh, while Shahdol witnessed a “‘old day.’

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Read Also
MP News: Chinese Manjha Is Capable Of Carrying Electric Current, Says MP Transco
article-image

Temperature records

Most cities recorded temperatures below 10°C on Thursday night. Kalyanpur in Shahdol was the coldest at 3.8°C. Other temperatures included: Raisen 5°C, Rewa 5.9°C, Shivpuri 6°C, Umaria 6.1°C, Malajkhand (Balaghat) 6.8°C, Nowgong 7.1°C, Mandla 7.3°C, Khajuraho 7.4°C, Narsinghpur 8.2°C, Chhindwara 8.4°C, Satna 8.6°C, Damoh 8.8°C, Ratlam 9.2°C, and Sheopur–Guna 9.4°C.

Among major cities, Bhopal recorded 6.6°C, Gwalior 9.2°C, Ujjain 8.2°C, and Jabalpur 8.5°C.

This year’s winter has been unusually intense. Bhopal has already broken an 84-year record for November cold, while Indore experienced its coldest November in 25 years. December is also setting new records, with Indore recording its lowest December temperature in 10 years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh December 12, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert In State; Bhopal Records 6.6°C,...

Madhya Pradesh December 12, 2025, Weather Updates: Cold Wave Alert In State; Bhopal Records 6.6°C,...

Bhopal News: Brahmin Samaj To Gherao CM House Seeking IAS Officer’s Dismissal

Bhopal News: Brahmin Samaj To Gherao CM House Seeking IAS Officer’s Dismissal

Bhopal News: ‘Drunk Driver’s’ Speeding Car Rams 4 Police Bikes, Overturns

Bhopal News: ‘Drunk Driver’s’ Speeding Car Rams 4 Police Bikes, Overturns

Bhopal News: Govt Departments Owe ₹260 Crore To BMC For Service Charges

Bhopal News: Govt Departments Owe ₹260 Crore To BMC For Service Charges

MP News: E-Scooty Scheme for Laborers Fails To Take Off

MP News: E-Scooty Scheme for Laborers Fails To Take Off