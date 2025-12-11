 MP News: Chinese Manjha Is Capable Of Carrying Electric Current, Says MP Transco
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Chinese Manjha Is Capable Of Carrying Electric Current, Says MP Transco

MP News: Chinese Manjha Is Capable Of Carrying Electric Current, Says MP Transco

Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company has raised an urgent alarm over the serious dangers posed by Chinese manjha, which has repeatedly caused accidents and major power disruptions in Indore. To curb these risks, the company is launching a special “Roko-Toko” awareness campaign aimed at alerting citizens about hazardous consequences of flying kites near transmission lines with Chinese manjha.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Chinese Manjha Is Capable Of Carrying Electric Current, Says MP Transco |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has raised an urgent alarm over the serious dangers posed by Chinese manjha, which has repeatedly caused accidents and major power disruptions in Indore. To curb these risks, the company is launching a special “Roko-Toko” awareness campaign aimed at alerting citizens about the hazardous consequences of flying kites near transmission lines with Chinese manjha.

According to MP Transco executive engineer Namrata Jain, Chinese manjha has caused 13 major power interruptions in Indore’s transmission network over the last two years. Each incident occurred when the metallic-coated thread became entangled with high-voltage lines, resulting not only in outages but also in significant damage to critical transmission infrastructure.

Read Also
Indore News: Five Criminals Externed, Preventive Action Against 9
article-image

Why Chinese manjha is extremely dangerous

Unlike traditional cotton thread, Chinese manjha is made with conductive and abrasive materials, making it capable of carrying an electric current if it touches live transmission wires. This puts kite flyers, bystanders and utility workers at severe risk of electrocution. Its strength and sharpness also increase the likelihood of accidents involving people, birds, and two-wheeler riders.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: PM Modi Hosts Dinner For NDA MPs, Vows To Work Together To Strengthen India's Development Journey
VIDEO: PM Modi Hosts Dinner For NDA MPs, Vows To Work Together To Strengthen India's Development Journey
PM Modi To Visit Jordan, Ethiopia & Oman Next Week To Boost Bilateral Ties
PM Modi To Visit Jordan, Ethiopia & Oman Next Week To Boost Bilateral Ties
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 11: Tulsi Overhears Noina Confess 'I Love You' To Mihir
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 11: Tulsi Overhears Noina Confess 'I Love You' To Mihir
'Abhishek Can't Always Do It': Suryakumar Yadav Takes Blame On Himself, Shubman Gill After IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Loss
'Abhishek Can't Always Do It': Suryakumar Yadav Takes Blame On Himself, Shubman Gill After IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Loss

Awareness campaign to prevent accidents

As part of the “Roko-Toko” campaign, MP Transco will directly reach out to citizens in areas where kite flying is most common. Posters, banners, and public-address systems will be deployed to spread large-scale awareness and prevent potentially life-threatening incidents as well as widespread power outages.

Sensitive areas identified

The locations in Indore most prone to incidents involving Chinese manjha include:

Limbodi, Musakhedi, Khajrana, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Sukhlia, Gaurinagar, Banganga, Tejaji Nagar and Nemawar Road. These zones will be the primary focus of the awareness drive.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Of 55 Districts, Only 17 Ready With Bomb Disposal Units, Says Police

MP News: Of 55 Districts, Only 17 Ready With Bomb Disposal Units, Says Police

MP News: M. Selvendran To Become Principal Secretary, Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh,...

MP News: M. Selvendran To Become Principal Secretary, Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh,...

'Now Madhya Pradesh Is Naxal Free,' Says CM Mohan Yadav After Two LWE Activists Surrendered In...

'Now Madhya Pradesh Is Naxal Free,' Says CM Mohan Yadav After Two LWE Activists Surrendered In...

Indore News: High Court Issues Urgent Directions To Enforce Ban On Chinese Manja

Indore News: High Court Issues Urgent Directions To Enforce Ban On Chinese Manja

MP News: Administrative Reforms Commission To Continue To Work For Two Years

MP News: Administrative Reforms Commission To Continue To Work For Two Years