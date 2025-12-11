 Indore News: Stepfather Gets Double Life Terms For Sexual Assault Of Minor Girl
A Special Court (POCSO-2), presided over by 29th additional sessions judge Nausheen Khan, awarded double life imprisonment to a 42-year-old stepfather for repeatedly sexually assaulting his minor stepdaughter. The verdict was delivered on Wednesday in a case registered at Hiranagar police station.

Syed Faizan Ali
Updated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Special Court (POCSO-2), presided over by 29th additional sessions judge Nausheen Khan, awarded double life imprisonment to a 42-year-old stepfather for repeatedly sexually assaulting his minor stepdaughter.

The verdict was delivered on Wednesday in a case registered at Hiranagar police station.

According to in-charge deputy director prosecution Rajendra Singh Bhadoriya said prosecution was represented by special public prosecutor Latika R Jamra, while the investigation was conducted by inspector Satish Patel. Recognising the severe psychological and physical trauma inflicted on the minor, the court recommended a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the survivor.

The case began when the minor girl arrived at Hiranagar Police Station with her mother and grandmother to report continuous abuse by her stepfather. After her biological father’s demise, her mother married the accused on 11 February 2020 at an Arya Samaj temple, after which he moved into their home.

Just 4–5 days after marriage, whenever the mother left for work, the accused forcibly assaulted the child and threatened her not to disclose the abuse. The girl had earlier filed a complaint, and the case was already under trial.

Despite this, the accused returned to their residence on 16 August 2021 and again began sexually abusing her. On October 1, 2021, he threatened and coerced the minor and her mother into recording obscene videos without clothes, forcing them to state that the acts were consensual. Terrified by the threats, the girl hesitated to complain immediately but approached the police the following day.

Based on her statement, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, and IT Act. The accused was arrested, the victim’s medical examination was conducted, and witness statements were recorded. After completion of investigation, a chargesheet was filed, leading to a conviction.

