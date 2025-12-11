 Indore News: Hosting NSICON 2025 Reinforces Indore’s Status As MP’s Medical Hub, Says Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya
Inaugurating the 73rd Annual Conference of the Neurological Society of India along with Governor Mangubhai C Patel on Thursday, state urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said hosting a major neurosurgery conference like NSICON 2025 reinforces Indore’s status as the medical hub of Madhya Pradesh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:58 PM IST
article-image
In his address, Governor Patel emphasised that scientific conferences such as NSICON play a vital role in shaping the direction of medical innovation. “When experts from around the world exchange research and experience, it directly benefits patients and society. Hosting this prestigious event reflects Madhya Pradesh’s growing medical capabilities,” he said.

Vijayvargiya also highlighted the selfless service of medical professionals. “People place their greatest trust in doctors. For them, service is sacred. Hosting such a major neurosurgery conference reinforces Indore’s status as the medical hub of Madhya Pradesh and strengthens the future of healthcare,” he added. 

The conference was held at the Brilliant Convention Centre and the event drew over 1,600 delegates from India and abroad.

During the inauguration, the new NSICON logo symbolising innovation, modern thinking, and human sensitivity in neurosciences was unveiled by Patel and Vijayvargiya. 

Following the inauguration, a one-day CME session brought together senior neurosurgeons and neurologists to discuss advanced treatments for brain injuries, strokes, tumours, Alzheimer’s disease, and complex paediatric neurological conditions.

The sessions focused on robotics, AR/VR-based simulation, neuro-navigation, endoscopy, and cutting-edge diagnostic tools that promise safer, faster, and more accurate treatments.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to five distinguished experts: Prof Sureshwar Mohanty, Prof VK Khosla, Prof K Rajashekharan Nair, Prof Ravi Bhatia, and Prof AK Singh, in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the Field.

Organising chairman Dr Vasant Dakwale described NSICON 2025 as a platform for collaboration and innovation, while organising secretary Dr JS Kathpal said the conference aims to translate scientific progress into improved clinical practice. The second day of the conference will focus on neurovascular surgery, emerging research, and future technologies on Friday.

