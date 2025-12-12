 'Now Madhya Pradesh Is Naxal Free,' Says CM Mohan Yadav After Two LWE Activists Surrendered In Balaghat
After the two naxal laid down their guns down, in Balaghat in front of Police, the state Madhya Pradesh is now Naxal free, said chief minister Mohan Yadav, on Thursday. Two hardcore Naxalites carrying cumulative rewards of Rs 43 lakh surrendered before security forces in Balaghat.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 12:16 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the two naxal laid down their guns down, in Balaghat in front of Police, the state Madhya Pradesh is now Naxal free, said chief minister Mohan Yadav, on Thursday.

Two hardcore Naxalites carrying cumulative rewards of Rs 43 lakh surrendered before security forces in Balaghat.

The CM said that during the Congress regime from 1990 to 2003, only one naxal was killed and in past one year 10 naxal had gunned down.

He said, “It is shame that the Congress leader supports the death of naxal Hidma. Their own leaders were killed by naxal”.

He said that the dream and target of the Prime Minister to make naxal free state before March 2026, the state Madhya Pradesh has achieved the target before time.

He added that in the recent times in naxal conflict 38 security personnel had laid their life in line of duty.

He said that since the years the development of the three districts Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori was hindered because of naxal problems, now the development of the region will take a pace.

The police informed that the, identified as Deepak and Rohit, turned themselves in at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Korka, which falls under the jurisdiction of Birsa police station, police said.

Officials termed the surrender a "major success" for security forces.

While Deepak, a resident of Palagondi in the district, carried a reward of Rs 29 lakh, there was a bounty of Rs 14 lakh on Rohit. Both are keen to return to the mainstream, the officer said.

The two had been involved in Naxalite activities in the area for a long time and were wanted by security agencies, said officials.

