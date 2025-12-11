MP News: Five Viral Waves Hit Madhya Pradesh In 2025; Year Saw Pronounced Outbreak Of Flu, Eye Infection, GI Infection, Chikungunya, Pneumonia-Influenza | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh saw five distinct viral waves in 2025, an unusual pattern compared to the typical monsoon- and winter-linked surges. Doctors said infections persisted through the year, affecting respiratory, gastrointestinal and ocular systems, while also showing Chikungunya-like symptoms.

Respiratory viruses dominated, causing flu and lung infections marked by high fever. A July wave resembled Chikungunya, with severe joint pain, muscle aches and headache. Stomach flu also surged, bringing vomiting and diarrhoea and driving up hospital admissions for gastroenteritis.

An eye infection wave, particularly among children in August, produced conjunctivitis cases. Typical viral conjunctivitis was often accompanied by cold-like symptoms.

Doctors noted a rise in viral fevers such as influenza and HMPV, pushing pneumonia cases up. They stressed flu and pneumococcal vaccination, hygiene practices, good nutrition and protecting children and elderly people, while saying no single alarming outbreak occurred.

Flu activity peaked twice in March and September with the H3N2 strain causing concern due to higher hospitalisation. While flu remains endemic, experts expect elevated numbers in early 2025 and another strong surge after monsoon and into autumn.

July also saw a pronounced outbreak of viral fever and gastrointestinal disease, ranging from mild stomach discomfort to severe gastroenteritis.

Pulmonologist Dr Priyanath Agrawal said, This year, we noticed many viral attacks throughout. Winter wave is showing influenza-like symptoms with fever. Viral episodes also included eye infection, GI infection, Chikungunya-like symptoms and common flu. In children, viral triggers caused conjunctivitis. Even with minimal exposure to cold, people are getting infected.

Civil Surgeon (JP Hospital) Dr Sanjay Jain said, Viral attacks with temperature variation happened through the year, mostly in March, July, September, November and now December. With current cold exposure, people are getting infected with viral illness showing cold, cough and fever.