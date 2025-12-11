 MP News: 19-year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Relative And His Friend At Home In Gwalior
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl was locked and allegedly gang-raped inside her house by her distant relative and his friend on Thursday. The duo exploited her after they found her alone at home.

The relative first came alone, gave the vegetables, conducted a rekee and left. Finding her alone at house, he returned with his friend. When the girl opened the door, both entered the house.

According to information, the incident took place in Paras Vihar Colony under the Jhansi Road police station area. Police acted quickly and arrested both accused after the survivor filed a complaint.

According to the girl, Rajveer Kushwah from Bilaua, who is a distant relative of her mother, often visited their home. On the morning of the incident, he called her mother saying he was bringing vegetables.

By the time he arrived, the mother had already left for work, leaving the girl alone.

The Incident

The relative Rajveer came along with his friend Satish Kushwaha.

After seeing her alone, Rajveer locked the room. Satish held her hands and legs while both men took turns raping her. When she tried to resist, they beat her and threatened to kill her. Both fled after committing the crime.

The survivor immediately informed her elder sister and mother. The family then reached the police station to file a complaint.

Police later arrested Rajveer and Satish from their homes. A case of gang rape and other charges has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Police said the survivor will receive medical care and necessary support as part of the legal process.

