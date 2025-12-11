 MP News: 70-Year-Old Tantrik Tricks 24-Year-Old Woman Desperate For Conceiving Son, Rapes Her On Pretext Of Ritual In Morena
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 24-Year-Old Woman Raped By 70-Year-Old Tantrik On Pretext Of Ritual Of Having A Son In Gwalior | Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 70-year-old tantrik in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena area after he tricked her in the name of a ritual for conceiving a son on Thursday.

Police said the woman had been married for three years but did not have a child. Her husband works in Ahmedabad, and she lives with her mother-in-law. Hoping for a son, the woman and her mother-in-law went to a tantrik named Ramprakash Pachauri in Lidhoura village.

According to information, the tantrik told them that the woman’s “womb was blocked” and called them several times for fake treatment. Later, he asked them to come again for a special ritual. As part of his plan, he gave a lemon to the mother-in-law and told her to throw it one kilometer away and not look back until he called her. He also warned that her shadow should not fall near the place during the ritual. 

As soon as the mother-in-law left, the tantrik tried to force himself on the woman. When she resisted, he picked up a sickle kept nearby and held it to her neck, threatening to kill her. Scared, the woman could not fight back, and the tantrik raped her.

After the assault, he let her go. The woman immediately told her mother-in-law what had happened. They then went to the police and filed a complaint.

Police have registered a case against the tantrik, who is currently on the run. Officers say they are searching for him and hope to arrest him soon.

