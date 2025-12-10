Bhopal News: FIR Against 2 Bangladesh Nationals For Securing Indian Passports And Aadhaar With Fake Documents

Mumbai News: Sahar Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMIA | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was registered against two Bangladesh nationals on Tuesday for allegedly securing voter IDs, Aadhaar cards and passports using forged documents while living in a rented house in Kolar area of Bhopal. Police said the two Bangladesh nationals, Mohammad Maqbool Alam and Rehan Ansari, are currently untraceable.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said further investigation in the case has been handed over to ACP (Chunabhatti) Anjali Raghuvanshi. “If evidence of negligence is found against any police officials during document verification of the foreign nationals, action will be taken against them,” he added.

The FIR has been registered for fraud and for violation of the Indian Passport Act. The action was taken after the intelligence wing alerted police about the suspected fraud.

According to reports, Alam and Ansari had been living in a rented house in Rajvaidya Colony on Kolar Road. Their landlady, Laxmi Thakur had issued them a notarised rent agreement in August 2017 which was valid for 11 months. The two had lived at the address for around five to seven years and allegedly used the rent agreement to obtain fake Aadhaar cards and voter IDs.

The two later also applied for Indian passports using the forged documents. As police verification failed to detect the fraud, they succeeded in obtaining Indian passports. However, on November 14, 2023 the Passport Office wrote to the police confirming that Alam and Ansari were Bangladeshi nationals who had fraudulently secured Indian passports, police said.

Subsequent investigation revealed that neither of them were currently residing at the address mentioned in the documents and the mobile numbers given in the passports were also switched off.

Intelligence agencies on alert

Intelligence agencies have warned that Bhopal is increasingly being used as a hideout by suspected terror networks. In the last three years, suspects linked to Syria-based groups, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Popular Front of India (PFI) and Hizb-ut-Tahrir have been arrested for reportedly acquiring forged documents.

Similar cases

October 2025: Kolar police booked West Bengal native Asha Singh Jat for securing an Indian passport using forged family details after marriage.

July 2025: A Bangladeshi national living as a transgender woman under the identity ‘Neha’ in

Talaiya was arrested. She had obtained an Aadhaar, ration card, and a passport by submitting fake details.

June 2024: Bangladeshi citizen Biplab Pal procured an Indian passport using the address of an Aishbagh mosque. A probe later revealed that police had verified the address without visiting the location.

Abu Salem also got passports in Bhopal: Nearly 16–17 years ago, gangster Abu Salem and actress Monica Bedi had secured fake passports from Bhopal, triggering a nationwide investigation.

Terror suspects in Bhopal jail

SIMI: 23

PFI: 21

HUT: 17

JMB: 4

ISIS: 4