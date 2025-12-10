MP News: After Vijay Shah's Statement, Government, Party Swing Into Action To Defend Pratima Bagri | Minister Pratima Bagri (R) Anil bagri (L)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has swung into action to defend Pratima Bagri the way it saved Vijay Shah after his statement about Sofiya Qureshi.

After it came to light that the brother and brother-in-law of Bagri were involved in ganja trafficking, the BJP does not seem to be in a mood to act against her.

The party wants to sweep the issue under the carpet because of caste equations. According to sources in the BJP, the report the party’s state organisation had sent to the central leadership did not consist of recommendations for action against Bagri.

The party’s central unit considers acting against any state leader on the local leadership’s recommendations. Because of the state leadership’s soft corner for Bagri, there are chances that the party may not act against her.

On the other hand, Bagri has issued contradictory statements about her brother. Her lies to the media about her brother, Anil Bagri, have also been exposed. The party’s state unit has told its central leadership that the police took action against Anil despite his being the brother of a minister.

After the issue came to the notice of the government, it showed strictness. In such a situation, it is necessary to wait for the probe. In the past week, it is the second incident in which a close relative of a minister was found to be involved in a criminal case.

Before this incident, a case in which a minister, Rakesh Shukla’s close relative, had shot dead a person also came to light, but the party kept mum over it.

Minister’s nameplate blackened, four policemen put on duty

The minister Pratima Bagri’s brother and brother-in-law may have been involved in ganja trafficking, but her nameplate is being protected.

The Congress workers, led by the party’s district unit president, Amit Khatri, blackened the nameplate at the gate of the minister’s official bungalow. The Congress workers crossed the barriers put up outside the minister’s residence. Afterwards, four policemen have been put on duty there.