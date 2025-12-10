 Bhopal News: Advocate Ends His Life After Digital Arrest Scam; Police Probe
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Advocate Ends His Life After Digital Arrest Scam; Police Probe

Bhopal News: Advocate Ends His Life After Digital Arrest Scam; Police Probe

Scammers, using two mobile numbers registered in Assam, first called Verma on November 22. Forensic examination of Verma's phone uncovered a forged arrest warrant purportedly issued by the Supreme Court. The conmen sent this document to intimidate him, claiming his name surfaced in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Advocate Ends His Life After Digital Arrest Scam; Police Probe | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Advocate Shivkumar Verma, found hanging in his Bhopal house on November 24, was subjected to intense pressure by cyber conmen for nearly two days, leading to his suicide, police investigations revealed.

Verma was also threatened via a series of WhatsApp chats and video calls. Conmen accused him of funding Pahalgam terrorists through a fake bank account and demanded money to settle case.

Verma, in panic, went to post office to withdraw cash. He filled out a Rs 1 lakh withdrawal slip, but post office did not have adequate cash. He returned home and took his life.

His suicide note stated: "I am ending my life of my own will. Someone has linked my name with funding Pahalgam terrorists by opening a fake bank account. I cannot bear the stigma of being called a traitor." He also wrote heartfelt messages for his children.

Daughter's advice ignored

During the investigation, police learnt Verma had informed his daughter about suspicious calls. She assured him such scam calls were common and advised blocking numbers. Fearing the shame of being labelled a 'traitor,' advocate couldn't overcome mental pressure.

